U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.89
    -32.63 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,098.89
    -75.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,922.30
    -207.66 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.21
    -21.47 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +3.13 (+2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.90
    -10.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0083 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.3010
    +1.1710 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,852.41
    -488.90 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.69
    +6.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Hulu's live TV plan will include unlimited cloud DVR at no extra charge

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Hulu

Hulu may have hiked the prices of its live TV plans last fall, but you'll at least get more for your money this spring. The streaming service now plans to give all Hulu + Live TV subscribers unlimited cloud DVR storage starting April 13th. If you've been paying for an Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on ($10 or $15 per month), you'll see your bill shrink accordingly. Recordings with the new Unlimited DVR feature last for up to nine months.

Regular Hulu + Live TV subscriptions used to include 50 hours of 'free' DVR space with unskippable ads, while buying the Enhanced Cloud DVR feature expanded that to 200 hours without the ads. While that was enough to help you replay a must-see event, it wasn't much help if you frequently recorded live programming. Now, it's just a matter of finding the time to watch whatever you save.

The company isn't offering unlimited DVR use out of pure generosity, as you might imagine. Notably, this puts Hulu + Live TV's DVR functionality on par with YouTube TV and makes the pricing far more competitive, at $70 per month versus the $80 you needed to roughly match the feature set. There are still reasons you might pick YouTube's offering over Hulu's (a slightly lower $65 price and some sports networks), but the gap is now considerably narrower.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia will cut off access to Instagram

    Instagram will soon be inaccessible in Russia, according to regulator Roskomnadzor.

  • White House briefed TikTok influencers on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The White House has briefed TikTok creators on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to both combat misinformation and guide the conversation.

  • CNN+ will start streaming on March 29th

    The service typically costs $6 per month, but early members will get a lifetime discount.

  • NVIDIA's high-end GeForce Now tier is now available on a monthly plan

    GeForce Now RTX 3080 costs $20 per month or $100 for six months.

  • Classic Dungeons & Dragons 'Gold Box' games are coming to Steam

    The classic Dungeons & Dragons 'Gold Box' PC games are coming to Steam later in March, including the 'Eye of the Beholder' series.

  • Feast your eyes on the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

    Check out our hands-on pictures of the green iPhone 13 mini and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, as well as some other green phones.

  • 'Elite Dangerous' developer cancels all future console content updates

    Frontier Developments has cancelled further development of Elite Dangerous on console and will no longer release a console version of its Odyssey expansion.

  • Panasonic Readies New Battery Tesla Sees as Key to $25,000 EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. is gearing up to become a major manufacturer of a new, more powerful battery championed by Tesla Inc. that the Japanese electronics maker says meets the demands of its high-flying customer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Wall

  • Apple’s new iPhone SE: What to know

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reviews the 2022 iPhone SE from Apple.

  • Bitcoin Weighed Down by Resistance; Support at $35K-$37K

    Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle within a choppy trading range. Downtrend resistance is strong around the $45,000 price level, which could cap upside moves. A short-squeeze is possible, albeit with limited upside.

  • Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks With India Firms to Make Phones for Export

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of China’s largest smartphone brands have opened discussions with Indian manufacturers about making phones locally for global export, a concrete step toward establishing the country as a hub for electronics production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering San

  • Bitcoin and ETH Eye Fresh Increase, DOT Signals Massive Breakout

    Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above $39,500, ether price is rising towards $2,680, and DOT broke a major hurdle near $17.50.

  • Now You Can Try 'Teleporting' Bitcoin for Greater Privacy With CoinSwaps

    The alpha release of Teleport implements the CoinSwap privacy technique in an effort to improve bitcoin privacy by making transactions "invisible."

  • Sony, Nintendo halt gaming shipments to Russia

    Sony Interactive Entertainment, which makes the PlayStation 5 console, said it has suspended the launch of racing game "Gran Turismo 7" and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia. Sony Group also announced it made a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy."

  • Should You Buy the Dip In This Top Automotive Chip Company?

    Starting with model year 2024, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin chip and sensor system will be available for use among automakers. One of them is small chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). After more than doubling its stock price over the last three years (which includes the recent 60%-plus sell-off from all-time highs), Ambarella is putting up solid numbers as its computer vision chips find their way into more automaker technology designs.

  • Sony Pictures Entertainment has paused business operations in Russia

    In a message to staff, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tony Vinciquerra wrote that the studio would halt planned home entertainment releases, including "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and any future television distribution deals. Crunchyroll also suspended its anime streaming service in Russia. Sony Pictures is a unit of Sony Corp.

  • Safeguarding Our Privacy in an Age of Transparency

    Crypto wallets are the new Facebook profile pages. Is that a good thing?

  • Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in viral tweet

    Elon Musk has caused a stir online after posting about a Satoshi Nakamoto conspiracy theory, reigniting speculations on the true identity of the mysterious Bitcoin developer. In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk shared an image suggesting that the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto is simply an amalgam of syllables from the brand names of four electronics companies: “Sa” from Samsung, “Toshi” from Toshiba, “Naka” from Nakamichi and “Moto” from Motorola. While several people have claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the developer’s identity has never been officially confirmed.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Google score worse than competition in new right-to-repair study

    Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and HP all received higher marks for their laptops, while Motorola scored higher for its phones

  • Exclusive-TikTok nears Oracle deal in bid to allay U.S. data concerns-sources

    TikTok is nearing a deal for Oracle Corp to store its U.S. users' information without its Chinese parent ByteDance having access to it, hoping to address U.S. regulatory concerns over data integrity on the popular short video app, people familiar with the matter said. The agreement would come a year and a half after a U.S. national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China's communist government. The panel, however, known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), has continued to harbor concerns over data security at TikTok that ByteDance is now hoping to address, the sources said.