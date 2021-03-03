U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Hulu update brings picture-in-picture back to the iPhone

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Hulu has added picture-in-picture support back into iOS, making it possible for iPhone and iPad users to keep an eye on programs while browsing other apps, MacRumors has reported. Support for the feature had been enabled on iOS 14 when it first launched, but Hulu pulled it in a later update in order to "work on a few updates to provide the best experience for our viewers," it said at the time. 

With the feature now back, users can simply launch a show and tap the PiP button to open a floating, resizable player. Hulu was one of the few apps that didn't offer the feature on iOS (though it has apparently been available before), joining most major streaming services including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The holdout to that is YouTube, though as MacRumors points out, it's currently offering picture-in-picture on the web with the beta version of iOS 14.5.

