Huma and AstraZeneca Partner to Accelerate Innovation for Digital-First Patient Care

Huma acquires AstraZeneca's digital health platform AMAZE™ and AstraZeneca becomes a shareholder of Huma

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics Limited, a global digital health technology company advancing digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives, today announced a new partnership with AstraZeneca to scale innovation for digital health. This agreement follows prior use cases executed between Huma and AstraZeneca, reflecting a shared ambition to improve clinical outcomes through digital health solutions to bridge the gap between patients and clinicians.

As part of this partnership, Huma and AstraZeneca will launch Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) companion apps targeted at several therapeutic areas and will partner to help accelerate adoption of decentralized clinical trials. These will build on Huma's proven technologies which already power digital-first care serving more than 1.8 million active patient users across more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics. Huma's technologies are designed to connect with clinical workflows, allowing for more efficient care delivery.

"Our track record of scaling innovation has set the stage for this important partnership with one of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies. I am excited to have AstraZeneca's support to build upon our 10-year experience of delivering digital-first solutions across healthcare and clinical trials," said Dan Vahdat, CEO of Huma. "The combination of pioneering leadership, global-reach, deep medical knowledge and digital innovation will enable our award-winning1 platform to help more people live longer, fuller lives."

"This collaboration marks an important moment as it is a first for AstraZeneca in the digital health space as well as in the industry for chronic diseases and SaMDs in support of different treatments," said Karan Arora, Chief Commercial Digital Officer, AstraZeneca. "With Huma, we are accelerating AstraZeneca's ambition to achieve earlier diagnosis and treatment for patients with chronic diseases so they can lead better, more fulfilling lives."

Ninety-five percent of care for chronic conditions happens outside the clinical setting2, highlighting the need for more digital-first care. AstraZeneca has invested in the development and clinical validation of the patient centered AMAZE chronic disease management platform to improve the care of patients. AstraZeneca has used the AMAZE platform to conduct clinical studies at leading U.S. academic medical centers with the goals of improving patient engagement, care-team communication and clinical outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. The collaboration with Huma will leverage the strong foundations and early success of AMAZETM to accelerate digital-first care across therapeutic areas and launch SaMDs.

"We are very excited to be working more closely with Huma across our digital health initiatives," said Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President and President, Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca. "We believe digital can expand access to healthcare, advance clinical research, and identify existing gaps in care. Additionally, with this innovative partnership, we will bring a combination of technology along with expertise in research and drug development to global decentralized clinical trials advancing the science of right patient, right therapy, right time."

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8 million active users. Huma's offering works across different disease areas and powers:

'Hospitals at Home'

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions

DCT platform to support digital or hybrid studies

Huma's platform has been shown to almost double clinical capacity3, reduce readmissions by over a third, enable better diversity, participant retention and protocol adherence, whilst allowing trials to run within weeks. Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma.

