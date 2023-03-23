U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.75
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,294.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,718.00
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.20
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.00
    +24.40 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0410
    -0.3430 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,417.63
    -720.13 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.86
    -18.08 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,253.55
    -213.06 (-0.78%)
     

Huma receives world's first and only multi-condition EU MDR Class IIb regulatory approval for its configurable SaMD disease management platform

PR Newswire
·3 min read

  • Huma's platform is ready to use, reducing the time and cost for other companies to bring regulated SaMD products to market, democratising digital health innovation across the industry

  • Class IIb certification expands the patient population and level of disease severity that can be managed; allowing delivery of personalised care through the use of predictive algorithms

  • Clinical evidence from over 20 peer-reviewed publications and studies were submitted for regulatory assessment of clinical safety and efficacy

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced that it has become the only company in the world to receive EU MDR 2017/745 Class IIb certification for a disease agnostic Software as a Medical Device (SaMD)1. This level of regulatory certification makes Huma's technology the highest classified configurable disease agnostic platform in the sector today.

HUMA Logo
HUMA Logo

The company's SaMD platform powers digital health pathways through which data are collected from patients for self-management or to be assessed centrally by clinicians. These include remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems, companion apps, risk assessment tools, dose calculators, algorithms.

Achieving Class IIb certification means that the SaMD platform is permitted to monitor patients of all ages with any condition - including infants and in pregnancy - and can connect with a range of external devices, such as heart rate, blood sugar monitors or smart inhalers. In addition to enabling disease self-management by patients, it can also support clinicians to manage serious and critical conditions such as heart failure, COPD exacerbations, surgical recovery, cancer, immunodeficiency, asthma attacks and more. The platform is now able to host machine learning algorithms that can support risk prediction, diagnosis and prognostication.

The platform can reduce burden on HCPs and healthcare systems by:

  • offering enhanced decision-making tools for clinicians, such as treatment and diagnostic recommendations for serious conditions

  • delivering proactive care through advanced triage alerts, filters and flags personalised to individual patients and communicated to clinicians via a customisable dashboard

  • providing advanced personalised insights generated from a patient's medical history and health data, to optimise care and outcomes

  • hosting biomarkers to diagnose and monitor conditions that require frequent clinical observations

Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder of Huma, said: "We have spent more than a decade advancing our platform and we are delighted to see this validated by achieving Class IIb certification which is a breakthrough for the entire digital health industry. Now, instead of spending years developing a regulated app at a cost sometimes running into tens of millions of dollars, companies can configure our Class IIb-approved platform to their specific needs, thus reducing risk and democratising innovation in digital health."

Jeanne Kehren, Senior Vice President, Digital & Commercial Innovation & Chief Information Officer, Bayer AG, said: "By rigorously working toward this high standard of certification for its technology platform, Huma has demonstrated its dedication to provide an evidence-based, patient-centred and scientifically robust solution and make digital health technology a driver of the healthcare ecosystem transformation."

Dr Mert Aral, Chief Medical Officer at Huma, said: "Demonstrating the clinical efficacy and safety of our technology through this level of regulatory certification is essential for the trust needed to provide accurate, real-time insights to aid clinical decision-making in disease management. Clinicians can now deliver personalised treatment plans based on individual patient needs, medical history and digital biomarkers to optimise health outcomes and tailor the experience to patient preferences."

References:

  1. EUDAMED - European Database on Medical Devices

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives.

Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8+ million active users in healthcare and 650,000+ participants across research. Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device is the only platform to hold Class IIb certification status. It powers:

  • Digital first care for health systems

  • companion apps to support patients through treatment and drug therapies

  • virtual clinical trials to accelerate research

Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma

Media contact:

Karen Birmingham PhD
Head of PR & Communications, Huma
karen.birmingham@huma.com
+44 (0) 7866 609314

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427908/Huma_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huma-receives-worlds-first-and-only-multi-condition-eu-mdr-class-iib-regulatory-approval-for-its-configurable-samd-disease-management-platform-301778882.html

SOURCE HUMA Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update On Parkinson's Disease Drug Candidate

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) provided a regulatory update on its New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 Wednesday morning. What To Know: AbbVie said it received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its NDA for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The NDA is based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Top 1% Biotech 89bio Scores 25% Gain As Battle In Liver Disease Heats Up

    Small biotech company 89bio scored a win Wednesday in fatty liver disease, and ETNB stock rocketed well above its 50-day moving average.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets W

  • Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike

    Moderna’s CEO on Wednesday defended a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price, but he also said the drugmaker will work to ensure patients continue paying nothing at drugstores or clinics. Stephane Bancel told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the drugmaker will charge a list price of around $130 per dose for the vaccine in the U.S. More than 270 million doses of Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • Alnylam CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sees growing the company as 'a wonderful challenge'

    When Greenstreet joined the drugmaker as chief operating officer in 2016, it had yet to turn its RNA-silencing technology into commercial drugs. Now, it's a nine-figure company.

  • Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots? Officials Anticipate FDA Authorization Within Few Weeks

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly moving toward authorizing a second round of omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk. FDA officials could decide within a few weeks and could change their mind, Wall Street Journal reported citing the people close to the matter. The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn

  • Roche Joins Hand With Lilly To Improve Early Diagnosis Of Alzheimer's Disease

    Roche (OTC: RHHBY) announces collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to support the development of its Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). The EAPP is a blood test that aims to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. If approved, the EAPP test would be an additional tool to identify low likelihood of amyloid pathology in symptomatic patients and determine whether they should proceed to further evaluation and testing that may confirm a diagnosis. Also Read: New Four

  • More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops

    U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February and health authorities are continuing to track infections as they investigate the outbreak. In the latest government tally, 68 people were diagnosed with infections from the bacteria, which has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

  • CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference. The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate MANCE-free rate of 97%. Long-term symptom

  • Most workers are struggling with their mental health, and company’s confusing healthcare programs aren’t helping

    Most workers struggling with their mental health say it's making them less productive.

  • RenovoRx’s Principal Investigator of Phase III Clinical Trial Discusses Positive Interim Results on Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer on OncologyTube

    In the interview, Dr. Michael Pishvaian discussed the trial's potential impact on the oncology community as well as how pancreatic cancer patients are treated.

  • Three People Have Died From Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Eye Drops

    A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.

  • Select Medical's (SEM) Orlando Facility to Boost Post-Acute Care

    Select Medical (SEM) aims to address the post-acute care demand in the Central Florida region through the construction of a specialty hospital in Orlando.

  • Fitness chains add financial muscle as more Americans hit the gym

    Boutique gym group Xponential Fitness Inc added about 15,000 new members in the fourth quarter and had more than 600,000 members as of January, a more than 70% jump from 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Larger rival Planet Fitness Inc added 400,000 members in the fourth quarter, taking the total to about 17 million in 2022. "We have more members today than we've ever had, paying more than they ever have," Xponential CEO Anthony Geisler told Reuters in an interview.

  • Private Equity Owners of Nursing Homes Face Disclosure Demand in US Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Private-equity firms would be required to disclose more information on their ownership of US nursing homes and other health-care facilities under legislation set for introduction in Congress this week.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wra

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Moderna Wants To Charge About $130 Per COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

    From now on, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) expects to charge $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine as purchases move from the government to the private sector. "There are different customers negotiating different prices right now, which is why it's a little bit complicated," the company's president Stephen Hoge said in an interview ahead of a Congressional hearing run by Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Moderna's pricing plans. Moderna previously considered pricing its COVID vaccine in a