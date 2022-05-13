U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.54
    +49.46 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,913.69
    +183.39 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.22
    +264.26 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.09
    +30.70 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.12
    +2.99 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    -21.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0890 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3160
    +0.9230 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,658.22
    +2,324.04 (+8.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.49
    +8.38 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.24
    +131.90 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Huma wins 'best of the best' Prix Galien International 2022 award

·4 min read

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics has won the highly coveted Prix Galien International 2022 'best of the best digital health product' award for the impact of its remote patient monitoring platform across healthcare and research.

Huma Logo
Huma Logo

Prix Galien International, considered 'the Nobel Prize for life sciences', compares winners from the previous three years and is judged by some of the world's most eminent experts.

The judges selected Huma's platform which powers digital 'hospitals at home' and virtual wards across the UK and Germany, almost doubling clinical capacity1 and reducing hospital admissions1. Huma's innovation helped inform national policy on silent hypoxia. The platform is accelerating Software as a Medical Device solutions globally and has been chosen to power decentralized clinical trials in multiple countries.

Huma recently announced its plans to accelerate digital-first patient care and research in the US with a partnership with AstraZeneca. Huma purchased their digital health platform AMAZETM which supports patients with remote patient monitoring across leading health organisations, including Massachusetts General Hospital. This latest development builds on Huma's long-term collaborations with the academic health centres Stanford and Johns Hopkins universities.

Most recently, independent peer-reviewed research of nearly 500 patients showed how those cared for with Huma's technology had up to four times lower mortality rate and 40% shorter hospital stays than other patients2. These differences were viewed as a result of any deterioration in patients being spotted earlier so that they could be treated sooner and get well quicker.

Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder, said: "It is a huge honour to receive this prestigious accolade from the Galien Foundation, one of the most forward-thinking health organisations in the world. This incredible result is testament not just to the efforts of everyone in our team, but our amazing collaborators across healthcare and lifesciences. Our technology works so well because we develop it so closely with patients, clinicians, researchers and technologists."

"Each time we have turned our platform to a new area, it has surpassed all our expectations - whether looking after cardiac patients, running decentralized clinical trials, or acting as a companion app for patients with diabetes. We knew we had built something special when we saw feedback from people saying how much our technology had changed their lives. Now that recognition is growing, not just from these amazing accolades, but also as we're running projects in multiple languages, across countries, and helping more than 27 million people with. It's truly exciting how we're helping people live longer, fuller lives."

The awards were announced at an event at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday night. The Prix Galien International Award for best digital product had joint winners, with congratulations going to Medtronic for their automatic insulin pump. Other nominations included a wireless eye implant, imaging AI and technology to predict deteriorating health in the elderly.

"After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was particularly special being safely in-person, celebrating the 'best of the best' industry leaders at last night's ceremony," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Prix Galien International Awards presents the opportunity to showcase dedication and innovation from around the world, and it was an honour to experience that under one roof."

About Huma
Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company headquartered in the UK that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8 million active users. Huma's offering works across different disease areas and powers:

  • 'Hospitals at Home'

  • Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions

  • DCT platform to support digital or hybrid studies

Huma's platform has been shown to almost double clinical capacity, reduce readmissions by over a third, enable better diversity, participant retention and protocol adherence, whilst allowing trials to run within weeks. Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma

References:

  1. NHSX report: https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/covid-19-response/technology-nhs/huma-medopad-evaluation-remote-digital-care-platform/. The full report is available on request.

  2. Lim, A. et al. An Outpatient Management Strategy Using a Coronataxi Digital Early Warning System Reduces Coronavirus Disease 2019 Mortality Open forum infectious diseases (2022) 9(4), ofac063 DOI: 10.1093/ofid/ofac063

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427908/Huma_Logo.jpg

Contact: Edward Sykes, ed.sykes@huma.com

Recommended Stories

  • Crispr Therapeutics Rallies As It Plots Out Its Next Cancer Move Vs. Gilead, Novartis

    Crispr Therapeutics said Thursday it will unveil the first data from human studies of its gene-edited lymphoma drug — and CRSP stock popped.

  • CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on the call today are Sujal Shah, chief executive officer, and Dan Menold, VP, finance. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call, including the Q&A session relating to CymaBay's expected future performance, business prospects, events or plans, including clinical plans, regulatory approvals, funding and repayment schedules, anticipated timelines and trial enrollment dates, cash runway and planning for commercialization are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes and results are subject to risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from those forecast due to the impact of many factors.

  • Bella Thorne says she started smoking weed at a young age for anxiety: 'It completely changed my life'

    The former Disney star is now attempting to dominate the cannabis industry.

  • Benzene, a Known Carcinogen, Has Been Found in Some Spray Sunscreens, Deodorants, and Other Products

    Several products have been recalled because of the cancer risk. Here's what you need to know.By Ryan FeltonLast spring, Valisure, a small Connecticut lab, announced that it had found benzene, a k...

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Crucial Warning

    We're at another confusing point in the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are rising, thanks to the highly contagious Omicron subvariants, at the same time that precautions are being relaxed nationwide and summer beckons. How should Americans conduct their lives now, and when is it necessary to protect against COVID-19? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, recently appeared on CBS News to give an update on the status of the pandemic and deliver some important advice on when to w

  • Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Rose 21.4% This Week

    Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI), a biotech that specializes in therapies to treat complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases, saw its shares rise 21.4% this week through today's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drug was initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2020 as a treatment for adult schizophrenia. In late December, an additional indication, as a monotherapy or adjunct treatment for bipolar depression, was approved by the FDA.

  • UPDATE 4-Biden presses companies on infant formula, FDA eyes more imports

    U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber, pressing them to do everything possible to get families access amid a nationwide shortage. The White House also outlined measures the administration is taking to address the issue and said it was considering invoking the Defense Production Act. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.

  • Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion Sign Letter Condemning Supreme Court’s Possible Roe v. Wade Overturn

    "We will not go back. And we will not back down," reads a full-page New York Times ad

  • Halsey Opens Up About Their Multiple Health Issues After Giving Birth

    The singer has been in and out of the hospital for weeks.

  • People Who Were Stuck In Comas Are Sharing What It Was Actually Like, And I Truly Have No Words

    "I was in a medically induced coma for six weeks. There were times I was fully conscious, but I couldn't open my eyes, couldn't move a muscle, and couldn't speak. It was terrifying."View Entire Post ›

  • BBC's Deborah James Records Final Podcast as She Stops Cancer Treatment and Starts Hospice Care

    The radio host penned a 'goodbye' to fans earlier this week, letting them know she had entered hospice care

  • ‘A silent surge’: While the newest omicron subvariant drives up COVID cases in Florida, effects are mild

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A subvariant of omicron is spreading rapidly in Florida, and health experts say it will likely become the dominant strain of the virus in the state before the summer. The subvariant, named B.A.2.12.1, is a new mutation of the omicron COVID-19 variant — and even more contagious. Some experts believe it may be the most contagious strain thus far. The subvariant was first ...

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen seeks accelerated approval for second Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen and development partner Eisai are looking to get their next Alzheimer's drug to market using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

  • How women could access abortions in a post-Roe world

    If Roe v. Wade is overturned, access to abortion will certainly become more difficult, but experts say that state bans won’t keep women from getting an abortion.

  • Report says gender-affirming care bans in Alabama, Texas based on ‘flawed science’

    Story at a glance A report from researchers at Yale University and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSMC) claims efforts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth in Texas and Alabama are based on “flawed” scientific evidence and unreliable sources. Officials in Texas and Alabama intentionally omitted critical evidence demonstrating the…

  • Thursday's letters: Extreme left wing, hiding history, no constitutional right to abortion

    Abruptly leaving Afghanistan, attacks on parental rights, sanctuary cities and open borders are examples of extreme left-wing actions.

  • Fmr. WH Comms. Dir. Alyssa Farah debates abortion on “The View”: “At what point does a baby in the womb have rights?”

    A woman's right to choose to have an abortion resurfaced as a top political and cultural topic in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling that the Court would overturn the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. Democrats recently attempted to codify Roe v. Wade through legislation, but the vote failed in the Senate. Goldberg launched into Farah after Farah posed the question, “At what point does a baby in the womb have rights?” Goldberg pointed out that what Farah thought that point was didn’t matter.

  • If You Use Any of These Supplements, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

    From daily vitamins to probiotics, many of us don't think twice about the supplements we take. If something appears to work for us, great. And if it doesn't? No harm done. But that's not always the case. Supplements can be as harmful as specific medications, especially since they don't have to go through the same approval process as drugs do before being sold in stores. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) often has to take action against widely-sold supplements and warn consumer

  • Baby formula shortages: Here is how to keep your baby healthy and fed

    There is a baby formula shortage. Experts say to never make homemade baby formula. Here is what you can do instead.

  • Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

    Nurses traveled from around the country to protest on Friday outside the courthouse where a former Tennessee nurse faced up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. The sentencing comes a day after International Nurses Day, and some nurses drove to Nashville from a march for better working conditions in Washington D.C. on Thursday.