Humacyte, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HUMA) largest shareholders are retail investors with 48% ownership, public companies own 18%

Key Insights

Significant control over Humacyte by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 22 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 12% of Humacyte

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 18% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Humacyte, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Humacyte?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Humacyte does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Humacyte's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Humacyte is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Fresenius Medical Care AG with 18% of shares outstanding. With 8.6% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Gavril Yushvaev and Ayabudge LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Laura Niklason, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 22 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Humacyte

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Humacyte, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$274m, and insiders have US$34m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 48% stake in Humacyte. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.0%, of the Humacyte stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 18% of Humacyte. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Humacyte (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

