U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,609.50
    +27.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,637.00
    +227.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,041.25
    +107.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.00
    +18.30 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.58
    +0.45 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    +0.0080 (+0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    -2.25 (-8.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3230
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5090
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,022.85
    +65.71 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    307.82
    -5.05 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,316.39
    -22.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,854.75
    +468.88 (+1.85%)
     

Human Capital: Amazon and CZI face labor disputes as Biden promises gig workers better protections

Megan Rose Dickey
·8 min read

Welcome back to Human Capital. In this week’s edition of HC, you’ll read about the latest labor struggles at Amazon and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, President-Elect Joe Biden’s promises to gig workers, a primary care network for Black people and people of color and more. Lastly, I pulled out some nuggets from DoorDash’s S-1 that are relevant to DEI and labor.

If you want this as an email newsletter every Friday at 1 p.m. PT, be sure to sign up here.

Former Amazon warehouse worker sues company alleging failure to provide PPE to workers during pandemic

Christian Smalls, a former Amazon warehouse employee, filed a lawsuit against the company today alleging Amazon failed to provide personal protective equipment to Black and Latinx workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class action suit alleges Amazon failed to properly protect its warehouse workers and violated elements of New York City’s human rights law, as well as federal and state laws.

“I was a loyal worker and gave my all to Amazon until I was unceremoniously terminated and tossed aside like yesterday’s trash because I insisted that Amazon protect its dedicated workers from COVID-19,” Smalls said in a statement. “I just wanted Amazon to provide basic protective gear to the workers and sanitize the workplace.”

Center for Black Innovation gets $2.1 million

The Knight Foundation, Surdna Foundation and Comcast NBCUNiversal put $2.1 million into the Center for Black Innovation. The plan is to support Black entrepreneurs and increase the number of Black founders in Miami and throughout the U.S. The money will go toward investor education, facilitating matchmaking sessions between founders and investors, offering courses to founders and more.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative faces racial discrimination complaint

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 25: (r-l) Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of the social media platform Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan pose for a photo before the Axel-Springer-Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin. Mark Zuckerberg got this first time awarding price for special innovations. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

Ray Holgado, a former employee of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, recently filed a racial discrimination complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Holgado, who is Black, worked at CZI from September 2018 through August 2020.

“Despite its social justice rhetoric, CZI is not a welcoming environment for Black employees,” Holgado’s complaint states. “Black employees are underpaid, undervalued, denied growth opportunities, and marginalized. Black employees who want to advance within the organization are shut down and labeled as too assertive or aggressive, while non-Black employees are favored and encouraged. When Black employees have communicated these concerns to CZI leadership, CZI has responded defensively and failed to address the underlying issues. CZI has utterly failed to ‘build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future’ for its Black employees.”

In a statement to TechCrunch, CZI denied the claims.

“While we take any allegation of discrimination seriously and will do so here, this former employee’s specific allegations were previously raised internally, independently investigated, and found to be unsubstantiated,” the spokesperson said. “The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is committed to fair treatment, access, and advancement for all members of the CZI team. We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind, full stop.”

DEI nuggets from DoorDash’s S-1

Food delivery company DoorDash filed its paperwork to go public today. It’s a long document, so I’ve pulled out the relevant items related to DEI and labor.

DoorDash says it’s committed to diversity and inclusion in its S-1, despite never having released a diversity report

At DoorDash, we are committed to growing and empowering inclusive communities in our company, our industry, and the cities we serve. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to helping us attract and retain the talent necessary to grow our business. We also believe we will be a more successful company if we amplify the voices of those who have not always been heard, and when everyone has ‘room at the table’ and the tools, resources, and opportunities to succeed.

DoorDash also seems to be proud of the fact that none of its 3,279 employees have unionized:

None of our employees are represented by a labor union. We have not experienced any work stoppages, and we believe that our employee relations are strong.

DoorDash, like other gig economy companies, is also gearing up to pursue Prop 22-like legislation in other states:

As such, the passage of the 2020 California ballot initiative is likely to have an adverse impact on our results of operations. In addition, several other states where we operate may be considering adopting legislation similar to the 2020 California ballot initiative, which we would expect to increase our costs related to Dashers in such jurisdictions and could also adversely impact our results of operations.

Spora Health launches primary care provider network for Black people and POC

Image Credits: Spora Health

Spora Health launched its One Medical-like primary care provider network for Black people and people of color.

“An equitable healthcare system has never existed in America, especially for Black folks and that is the goal,” Spora Health founder and CEO Dan Miller told TechCrunch.

Spora Health, which recently closed a $1.2 million seed round, is a primary care provider for Black people and people of color. Initially, Spora Health is taking a telemedicine approach, but eventually plans to open physical locations.

Lyft on passage of Prop 22

“As we look to the future, the win on Proposition 22 in California was a landmark achievement and a major victory for drivers, our industry and the broader Lyft community,” Lyft President John Zimmer said in Lyft’s earnings report this week. “The campaign was successful because it ultimately reflected the desires and priorities of drivers. More than 120,000 drivers signed up to be part of the effort to pass Prop 22 – they rallied, they volunteered, they shared their stories. Voters saw that and stood in solidarity with them. We look forward to continuing our conversations with policymakers across the country.”

Similar to Uber, Lyft is also looking to explore similar legislation across the country. On the earnings call, Lyft CEO Logan Green said Prop 22 provides a model for other states.

Uber and Lyft request rehearing on case that upheld preliminary injunction

Uber and Lyft both filed a petition for rehearings in the case brought forth by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Last month, an appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that would force Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees. But now that Proposition 22 has passed, Uber and Lyft want the court to determine if the injunction is still appropriate.

Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft will likely still face lawsuits over worker classification in California since the recently-passed proposition can not be applied retroactively. According to Bloomberg Law, those legal options, however, will be limited and damages will be capped.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Prop 22

In a joint statement, the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called Prop 22 a “devastating blow to the rights” of gig workers.

Here’s a snippet:

No worker should face exploitative or otherwise abusive work conditions, but many app-based workers do. We urge app-based companies to bring their wage and labor policies and practices in line with international human and labor rights standards. We urge the government of California to explore other legal avenues for holding companies accountable for respecting workers’ rights. Finally, we urge the United States Congress and the United States Department of Labor to protect the rights of app-based workers, such as through legislative and regulatory action that helps ensure a living wage, paid sick and family leave, and workers’ compensation for illness and injury.

Biden promises to get gig workers the “benefits and protections they deserve”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

TOPSHOT - Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on August 20, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Under President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration, he has promised to “ensure workers in the ‘gig economy’ and beyond receive the legal benefits and protections they deserve,” his transition site states. The administration goes on to describe how gig workers are misclassified and therefore deprived of their rightful benefits and protections.

“This epidemic of misclassification is made possible by ambiguous legal tests that give too much discretion to employers, too little protection to workers, and too little direction to government agencies and courts,” the site states.

Moving forward, Biden says he will work with Congress to create a federal standard that is modeled on the ABC test. Whether Biden follows through with that promise, however, has yet to be seen.

You can read more about how gig workers feel about the upcoming Biden administration as it relates to labor over on Vice.

Latest Stories

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • Dow Jones Futures: President Trump Defiant After Hinting At Concession; JD.com Earnings Due As Coronavirus Cases Soar

    President Trump retracted an apparent concession to Joe Biden Sunday as coronavirus cases soar with more vaccine news expected. JD.com earnings loom.

  • Many boomers still own too much stock: Fidelity

    According to Fidelity, many of its boomer 401(k) and IRA holders saving for retirement hold way too much stock for their age profile.

  • Why Democrats Nearly Lost the House

    The problem is their policies, not their marketing.

  • Simon Property gives up on four struggling malls. Why more could follow

    The largest retail REIT and mall owner in the U.S. is giving lenders on several of its shopping centers an early Christmas present: the keys back.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Intel, Target, Visa And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover offers a low-risk strategy for investors optimistic about an ecomomic recovery. * Other featured articles discuss what a COVID-19 vaccine would mean for the stock market and how it could shake up the pharmaceutical industry. * Also, the prospects for semiconductor stocks, a leading retailer, a financial services giant and more."A Low-Risk Strategy for Those Optimistic About a Recovery" by Daren Fonda suggests that small companies typically outperform over the long term, even more so at the beginning of an economic rebound. With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, Barron's believes Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is among the small cap stocks worth a look.Max A. Cherney's "Intel Can Shine Again" looks at how repeated manufacturing delays have dented the reputation of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). In addition, Apple now has ditched Intel's products. Discover why Barron's thinks the stock is down but not out.In "A Covid Vaccine Is Coming. Here's What It Means for the Stock Market," Andrew Bary makes the case that after years of disappointment, a rotation into value-oriented investments from growth could gain traction. See why the likes of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) could be poised to climb as well.Semiconductor demand is surging, even as mergers reshape the industry. So says "5 Semiconductor Stocks With Stellar Prospects" by Leslie P. Norton. Find out how to play the next growth spurt and whether NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) are among the bargains now.In Bill Alpert's "Covid Vaccine Could Be a Drug Industry Game Changer," see how promising vaccine news lifted hopes that mRNA technology would be validated and speed other products to market. Find out what could this mean for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and others."Target Is Booming During the Pandemic. Why the Stock Still Looks Undervalued" by Teresa Rivas discusses why, even though Target Corporation (NASDAQ: TGT) is classified as a big-box retailer, these days it looks more like a department store than any department store. Plus, what to expect from this week's earnings report.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And MoreCheck out how Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), the biggest pure play bet on memory chips, also could be a play on multiple hot themes, including 5G, electric vehicles, data center growth and even the end of the pandemic. This, according to Eric J. Savitz's "It's Time to Put Aside the Bad Memories of Micron's Stock."In "Pandemic or Not, Visa Remains a Growth Stock Stalking Its Biggest Rival, Cash," Jack Hough focuses on how, despite reduced spending during the pandemic, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has seen greater adoption as consumers eschew cash. That should pay dividends after the crisis is over, according to this article.Reshma Kapadia's "Alibaba Joins the Ranks of Internet Giants Scorched by Regulators" says China has joined the United States and Europe in scrutinizing the big internet platforms whose shares have soared amid the pandemic. It talks about the case of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and the blow that befell its fintech affiliate, Ant Group.Also in this week's Barron's: * What is next for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau * Why the U.S. election bodes well for tech * Why to expect more ESG activism and SPACs in 2021 * Whether investors can predict special dividends * How to play the value stock boomlet while it lasts * Whether the stock market needs tech to hit new records * ETFs poised to benefit from a retail rebound * What the end of Moore's law means for investors and the economy * Why the $9 billion U.S. Postal Service loss matters * What to expect from the coming retail earnings reportsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Kraft, IBM, Vertex And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock Market Rally At Highs, With Google, JD.com, Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine In Focus; What You Should Do By Monday

    The stock market is at highs, but which sectors will lead? Google is in a rare stock in buy zone now. JD.com earnings and Moderna coronavirus vaccine news loom.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought Up EV Stocks Nikola and NIO, and Zoom

    Calpers loaded up on more Nikola and NIO shares in the third quarter, and doubled its investment in videoconferencing stock Zoom. It also edged up a position in Tesla.

  • Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he "most likely" has COVID-19.What Happened: Musk on Saturday tweeted that he has cold-like symptoms, leading him to believe it probably is COVID-19. He described it as a "moderate case."> Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020Criticism of Testing: This follows his calling out tests as "bogus" after testing positive in two tests and negative in two others. He said Friday that the rapid antigen tests came from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). Benzinga's Take: Musk has weathered stressful challenges before, many of them arguably more daunting than this. As a high-flying executive with access to top-notch health care, he'll almost certainly be back to work in top form very quickly.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * V-Shaped Recovery Looking More Likely As Corporate Profits Show Resilience(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • With COVID on the rampage, will you get a 2nd stimulus check soon?

    Government leaders say they want to provide more relief, but they need to make a deal.

  • 25 Energy Stocks To Buy Or Sell After The Election

    As the United States election draws to a close, Goldman Sachs has picked a group of 25 energy stocks to buy or sell in the coming weeks

  • Why 5 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Will Outperform Amid Federal Ban

    Lower-valued American cannabis stocks are set to outperform their Canadian rivals as U.S. legal pot sales outpace those north of the border.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • Dalio Says Now Is ‘Special Moment’ for Markets as China Ascends

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio believes global markets are at a “very special moment,” with China on the rise and the relative power of the U.S. facing challenges.The billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates said in his video message to the Caixin Summit on Saturday that China’s development is making the country more competitive in luring global capital.“Simultaneously there’s the rapid development of the Chinese capital markets, the opening up of the markets to foreign investors, the relative attractiveness of them, and the underweightedness of global investors in them,” he said. “This is happening when the fundamentals of the U.S. and U.S. dollar are becoming more challenging, making it a relatively competitive place to move one’s capital.”Dalio’s comments reinforce recent remarks that he sees the need to have “a significant portion” of Bridgewater’s portfolio in Chinese assets. His perspective comes from an analysis of history and more than 50 years of experience as a macro investor who likes to “bet on what I think will happen,” he said.While China’s development of a reserve currency and of its financial markets has lagged other aspects of its economy over the past few decades, they will “inevitably catch up,” Dalio said on Saturday, citing the nation’s share in world trade and the size of its economy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Should You Let Your 401(k) Be Managed by Vanguard?

    Find out if Vanguard’s reputation and track record as a 401(k) plan provider is as stellar as its reputation and track record as a fund provider.

  • Is There Enough Electricity for EVs? Yes. Here’s Who Will Charge Them.

    Companies such as (BEEM) (ticker: BEEM) and (BLNK) (BLNK) run charging stations. Companies like (ETN) (ETN) and (ABBN) (ABB), among others, will sell the equipment to the charging station operators as well as the software to manage charging.

  • Baidu Completes Double Bottom Reversal

    The Chinese search engine giant reports Q3 2020 earnings after Monday’s U.S. closing bell.