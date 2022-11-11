U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Projected to Grow at a magnificent CAGR During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [128 Pages Report]

·14 min read
Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) Market In 2022 (Short Description) : Human Capital Management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of an organization's practices for recruiting, managing, developing, and optimizing employees (as an intangible asset) in order to maximize their business value. This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB.

"Human Capital Management (HCM) Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Report Contains 128 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Human Capital Management (HCM) market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Human Capital Management (HCM) industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Human Capital Management (HCM) Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Human Capital Management (HCM) product introduction, recent developments and Human Capital Management (HCM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Human Capital Management (HCM) market report are:

  • SAP SE

  • Automatic Data Processing

  • Ultimate Software Group

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Workday

  • Ceridian HCM

  • Kronos

  • Infor

  • IBM

  • Cornerstone OnDemand

  • Paycom Software

  • Intuit

  • SumTotal Systems

  • Sage

  • Epicor Software

  • Accenture

  • Workforce Software

  • Zenefits

  • Ramco Systems

  • EPAY Systems

  • PeopleStrategy

Short Summery About Human Capital Management (HCM) Market :

The Global Human Capital Management (HCM) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Human Capital Management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of an organization's practices for recruiting, managing, developing, and optimizing employees (as an intangible asset) in order to maximize their business value. This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB estimated at US$ million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The USA market for Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The China market for Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The Europe market for Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The global key companies of Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB include SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing, Ultimate Software Group, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Kronos and Infor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, revenue and gross margin. Major players’ headquarters, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB companies, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market and current trends within the industry.

Key Companies Covered

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable revenue, market share and rank data of the companies for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices.

Report further studies the market development status and future Human Capital Management (HCM) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Human Capital Management (HCM) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Talent Acquisition

  • Talent Management

  • HR Core Administration

  • Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Financial Services

  • Retail/Wholesale

  • Professional/Technical Services

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Human Capital Management (HCM) in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Human Capital Management (HCM)?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Human Capital Management (HCM) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Human Capital Management (HCM) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Human Capital Management (HCM) Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Human Capital Management (HCM) market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

  • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Human Capital Management (HCM) along with the manufacturing process of Human Capital Management (HCM)?

  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market?

  • Economic impact on the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry and development trend of the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry.

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market?

  • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

  • What is the Human Capital Management (HCM) market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Detailed TOC of Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Research Report 2022

1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Capital Management (HCM)
1.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Human Capital Management (HCM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.5 Manufacturers Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Human Capital Management (HCM) Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.4 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Production
3.4.1 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.4.2 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.5 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Production
3.5.1 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.6 China Human Capital Management (HCM) Production
3.6.1 China Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.6.2 China Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.7 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) Production
3.7.1 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.7.2 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Country
4.2.2 United States
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 China Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Human Capital Management (HCM) Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type
5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Price by Type (2017-2022)
6 Segment by Application
6.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Company
7.1.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Corporation Information
7.1.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Product Portfolio
7.1. CHuman Capital Management (HCM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 Company’s Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Company’s Recent Developments/Updates

8 Human Capital Management (HCM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Human Capital Management (HCM)
8.4 Human Capital Management (HCM) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Distributors List
9.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Customers

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Industry Trends
10.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Drivers
10.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Challenges
10.4 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Region (2023-2028)
11.2 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.3 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.4 China Human Capital Management (HCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.5 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Human Capital Management (HCM)
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Type (2023-2028)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer

Continued….

