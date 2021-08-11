U.S. markets closed

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market | Position of Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., and Infor to remain dominant during the forecast period

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (US), Infor (US), Kronos Inc. (US), Oracle Corp. (US), Ramco Systems Ltd. (India), SAP SE (Germany), Talentia Software Group (France), The Ultimate Software Group Inc. (US), and Workday Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

More details: www.technavio.com/report/human-capital-management-HCM-solutions-market-industry-analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the demand for automated recruitment processes will offer immense growth opportunities, threats from open-source software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40495

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global IT Spending Market - Global IT spending market is segmented by type (IT services, IT software, and IT hardware) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global RegTech Market - Global RegTech market is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our human capital management (HCM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

  • Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market size

  • Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market trends

  • Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cloud-computing services as one of the prime reasons driving the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next few years.

Enquire about the report before purchasing

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market Characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Core HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Talent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Workforce - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • Infor

  • Kronos Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Ramco Systems Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • Talentia Software Group

  • The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-capital-management-hcm-solutions-market--position-of-automatic-data-processing-inc-ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-and-infor-to-remain-dominant-during-the-forecast-period-301352274.html

SOURCE Technavio

