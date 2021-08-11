Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market | Position of Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., and Infor to remain dominant during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (US), Infor (US), Kronos Inc. (US), Oracle Corp. (US), Ramco Systems Ltd. (India), SAP SE (Germany), Talentia Software Group (France), The Ultimate Software Group Inc. (US), and Workday Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the demand for automated recruitment processes will offer immense growth opportunities, threats from open-source software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our human capital management (HCM) solutions market report covers the following areas:
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market size
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market trends
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of cloud-computing services as one of the prime reasons driving the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next few years.
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Core HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Talent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Workforce - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Automatic Data Processing Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Infor
Kronos Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Ramco Systems Ltd.
SAP SE
Talentia Software Group
The Ultimate Software Group Inc.
Workday Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
