Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market to observe USD 12.16 Bn growth | 34% growth to originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human capital management solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 12.16 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.52% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. North America will have the largest share of the market. About 34% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Sample Report Now for more highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and YOY growth rates.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

By application, the core HR segment will be the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of cloud-computing services will emerge as the key trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. are identified as the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increased demand for automated recruitment processes. However, the threat from open-source software will reduce the growth potential in the market.

How big is the North American market?

The region will account for 34% of the global market share.

Read Our Sample Report Now for more details about the global HCM solutions market.

The global human capital management solutions market is fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this human capital management (HCM) solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Story continues

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global human capital management solutions market is segmented as below:

Application

The core HR segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing adoption of digital technologies in organizations, coupled with the need for cost reduction and efficient workforce management is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in job opportunities, increase in the number of job seekers, wider penetration of social media in recruitment processes, and the increased need for cost optimization are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The human capital management (HCM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors

Related Reports:

Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

10.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

10.5 Infor Inc.

10.6 Kronos Inc.

10.7 Oracle Corp.

10.8 Ramco Systems Ltd.

10.9 SAP SE

10.10 Talentia Software Group

10.11 UKG Inc.

10.12 Workday Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-capital-management-hcm-solutions-market-to-observe-usd-12-16-bn-growth--34-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301553987.html

SOURCE Technavio