Human Capital Management Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human capital management solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 12.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The demand for automated recruitment processes is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat from open-source software may hamper human capital management market growth.

Advances in technology have made human capital management capable of automating recruitment processes, which is one of the major drivers for the human capital management software market. The adoption of human capital management software automates and streamlines the entire hiring process. The software shortlists candidates according to the profile, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots. This process reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process and increases the chances of recruiting the right candidates. Many companies are using human capital management for their recruitment processes since they are more profitable.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40495

Global Human Capital Management Market: Application Segment
The Human Capital Management Market share growth by the core HR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Core HR functions include employee recruitment, employee training, payroll, scheduling, benefits administration, internal relations, and safety and compliance. Core HR applications under human capital management include basic HR responsibilities and are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Adoption of digital technologies in organizations, coupled with the need for cost reduction and efficient workforce management, will also increase the demand for human capital management software for core HR applications during the forecast period.

Global Human Capital Management Market: Geographic Landscape
34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for human capital management in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Download FREE sample report before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Identity and Access Management Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies Covered

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • Infor Inc.

  • Kronos Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Ramco Systems Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • Talentia Software Group

  • UKG Inc.

  • Workday Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Capital Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in human capital management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the human capital management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the human capital management market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • Infor Inc.

  • Kronos Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Ramco Systems Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • Talentia Software Group

  • UKG Inc.

  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-capital-management-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2025-301382702.html

SOURCE Technavio

