Human Capital Management Market Size Growing at a CAGR of 9.3% to Reach USD 32.68 Billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies in Human Capital Management Market are Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Cezanne HR Ltd., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Incorporated, NetSuite, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Talentsoft, Ultimate Software and Workday, Inc.

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human capital management market size is expected to reach USD 32.68 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The increasing proclivity of companies towards artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning embedded RPA to eliminate unnecessary IT costs will foster the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By End-use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The human capital management market size stood at USD 16.24 billion in 2019.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/human-capital-management-hcm-market-100240

Global Players Included in Human Capital Management Market Research Report:

  • Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

  • Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

  • Cezanne HR Ltd. (London, United Kingdom)

  • Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (California, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Infor (New York, United States)

  • Kronos, Incorporated (Massachusetts, United States)

  • NetSuite, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Talentsoft (France, Europe)

  • Ultimate Software (Florida, United States)

  • Workday, Inc. (California, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

9.3%

2027 Value Projection

USD 32.68 Billion

Base Year

2019

Human Capital Management Market Size in 2019

USD 16.24 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Offering, Deployment, Enterprise size, End-use Industry and Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Focus towards Effective Workforce Management to Incite Development

Globalization and Advancements to Boost Human Capital Management Market Share in North America

Pitfalls & Challenges

Economic Instability to Retard Market Growth During COVID-19


The report on human capital management market analysis incorporates:

  • Comprehensive analysis of all the segments

  • Emerging trends in the industry

  • Foremost human capital management market drivers

  • Present and future insights

  • Dominant regions

COVID-19 Impact

The coronavirus incident has caused immense loss to all industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated a lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on human capital management market share

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/human-capital-management-hcm-market-100240

Market Driver:

Rising Focus towards Effective Workforce Management to Incite Development

The growing cognizance about HCM among originations owing to its effectiveness and efficiency in managing a large workforce and customer base can accelerate market sales during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of intelligent workforce solutions especially in the time of pandemics will enable speedy expansion of the market. for instance, in May 2020, Infor, a multi-national enterprise software company, headquartered in New York City, United States announced the launch of the workforce management (WFM) solution integrated with intelligent scheduling in China. The robust tool will help the organizations to provide efficient staff scheduling and workforce utilization.

Economic Instability to Retard Human Capital Management Market Growth During COVID-19

The unprecedented spike in global unemployment has limited the scope of the market amid coronavirus. For instance, ADP, Inc. states that the United States private sector has expelled 20 million jobs in April 2020. Likewise, the United States Congressional Budget Office estimates that 15% of people are more likely to be unemployed by the third quarter of 2020. The financial loss caused by coronavirus has steered to the downsizing of many organizations, therefore restricting the growth of the market for human capital management. However, new policies and regulations to contain the situation and improve employment rates will consequently create opportunities for the human capital management market.

Regional Analysis:

Globalization and Advancements to Boost Market in North America

The market for human capital management in North America stood at USD 7.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to ongoing technological advancement. The increasing globalization and improved work culture will influence healthy growth in North America. The growing adoption of industry 4.0, data analytics, and cloud computing by organizations is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate owing to the increasing employment. The advent of startups and businesses are expected to spur opportunities for the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/human-capital-management-hcm-market-100240

Key Industry Development:

April 2020 – Cezanne HR Ltd unveiled an integrated payroll module for Cezanne's HR suite. The payroll module is specifically designed for UK organizations including Wales and Scotland to provide online payroll and pension management solutions

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/human-capital-management-hcm-market-100240

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Video On Demand Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Revenue Model (Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD), Transactional Video On Demand (TVoD), Advertisement Based Video On Demand (AVOD)), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

3D Printing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Poly jet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, LOM), By Application (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, Others), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Type (Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Ripple, Ether Classic, and Others), By End-Use (Trading, E-commerce and Retail, Peer-to-Peer Payment, and Remittance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/human-capital-management-hcm-market-9285


