Human Capital Management Market worth $32.0 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. HCM advancements can be related to a number of factors; however, some of the major factors include the adoption of AI and ML technologies in HR processes and cost reduction achieved using HR software, which is the primary driver, enabling the adoption of HCM technologies within enterprises. Cloud security remains a restraint for adopting HCM cloud among enterprises users, specifically in the highly regulated verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utilities. The opportunities in adjacent markets, such as contingent workforce management and AI-based recruitment, open up new revenue prospects for vendors in the HCM market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193746782

Browse in-depth TOC on “Human Capital Management Market
531 – Tables
64 – Figures
370 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2017–2026

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2021–2026

Forecast units

Value (USD Million)

Segments covered

Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Geographies covered

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

Companies covered

Workday (US), Oracle (US), ADP (US), SAP (UK), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ultimate Software (US), Ceridian (US), SumTotal (US), Kronos (US), Infor (US), Cegid (France), EmployWise (India), PeopleStrategy (US), Cornerstone (US), Meta4 (US), Ramco Systems (India), Bamboo HR (US), Namely (US), Workforce Software (US), Zoho (India), Sage Group (UK), Epicor Software (US), Zenefits (US), Paylocity (US), Gusto (US), Bitrix (US), Benefitfocus (US), WebHR (US), Talentia Software (France), PeopleFluent (US), Vibe HCM (US), Rippling (US), Ascentis (US), and BizMerlinHR (US).

The component category consists of software and services; the services component is expected to outpace the software segment in terms of adoption. Services are being adopted by enterprises mainly to manage the existing HCM portfolio, where these services are add-on for the deployed software and help in their smooth functioning. Services further enable companies to choose the most appropriate software and facilitate seamless integration and deployment of software configured to company’s requirements.

HCM software are deployed across industries, from BFSI and telecom to healthcare and life sciences. Among industries, the BFSI vertical is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical has mainly adopted HCM software to have a centralized system to manage the information of all employees and have efficient coordination with enhanced performance especially during pandemic outbreak.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193746782

The geographic analysis of the HCM market is mainly segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific has been a major region when it’s about adopting advanced technologies and has depicted a high adoption of HCM. Many companies in Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting HCM software to gain holistic visibility into their employees and improve the overall performance of their systems. Moreover, a direct presence of some HCM vendors in Asia Pacific has further added to the high adoption of HCM software in Asia Pacific. This region has huge potential for the growth of HCM software, owing to factors such as the huge number of small and medium enterprises, growing cloud adoption, and HR going mainstream.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the global Human Capital Management Market. The HCM market comprises major software providers, such as Workday (US), Oracle (US), ADP (US), SAP (UK), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ultimate Kronos Group (US), Ceridian (US), SumTotal (US), Infor (US), Cegid (France), EmployWise (India), PeopleStrategy (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Meta4 (US), Ramco Systems (India), Bamboo HR (US), Namely (US), Workforce Software (US), Zoho (India), Sage Group (UK), Epicor Software (US), Zenefits (US), Paylocity (US), Gusto (US), Bitrix (US), Benefitfocus (US), WebHR (US), Talentia Software (France), PeopleFluent (US), Vibe HCM (US), Rippling (US), Ascentis (US), and, BizMerlinHR (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bot Services Market by Service Type (Platform & Framework), Mode of Channel (Social Media, Website), Interaction Type, Business Function (Sales & Marketing, IT, HR), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

eDiscovery Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, and Legal) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

 

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


