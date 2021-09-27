Human Combination Vaccines Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Antiviral Drug Resistance to be Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the human combination vaccines market to grow by USD 7.16 billion at almost 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The human combination vaccines market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies a rise in cases of infectious diseases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Human Combination Vaccines Market is segmented by Type (Inactivated vaccine and Live attenuated vaccine) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The increasing antiviral drug resistance will emerge as a major trend in the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the human combination vaccines market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The human combination vaccines market covers the following areas:
Human Combination Vaccines Market Sizing
Human Combination Vaccines Market Forecast
Human Combination Vaccines Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
CSL Ltd.
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
LG Corp.
MassBiologics
Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Merck and Co. Inc.
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
Sanofi SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Inactivated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Live attenuated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
