Human combination vaccines market size to increase by USD 6,046.98 million; North America to account for 45% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Combination Vaccines Market by Type, Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,046.98 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.13%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global human combination vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the continuous efforts by vendors and national organizations to promote the use of human combination vaccines and strict regulatory norms that recommend the proper vaccination of infants are driving the growth of the human combination vaccines market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The human combination vaccines market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers human combination vaccines such as Enteroshield, Influvac vaccine 2014, Influvac Jr vaccine, Rotasure, and Pentashield.
Bharat Biotech Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccine named BioHib vaccine for various purposes.
Biological E. Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccine namely, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and DTwP Hib Vaccine which are in phase 2 study.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccines such as Human Papilloma Virus, Leishmaniasis, Malaria, Haemorrhagic Congo Fever, Ebola, and Japanese Encephalitis.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as increasing antiviral drug resistance, increase in pediatric population, and rise in cases of infectious diseases. However, the incompatibility of vaccine components is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is segmented into inactivated vaccine and live attenuated vaccine. The inactivated vaccine segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this human combination vaccines market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the human combination vaccines market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human combination vaccines market vendors.
Human Combination Vaccines Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6046.98 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global human combination vaccines market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Inactivated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Live attenuated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Channel
7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 Bharat Biotech Ltd.
12.5 Biological E. Ltd.
12.6 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
12.7 CSL Ltd.
12.8 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
12.10 Grifols SA
12.11 LG Corp.
12.12 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.
12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
12.15 Pfizer Inc.
12.16 Sanofi SA
12.17 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
