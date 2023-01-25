Human combination vaccines market size to increase by USD 6,046.98 million; North America to account for 45% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Combination Vaccines Market by Type, Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,046.98 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.13%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global human combination vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the continuous efforts by vendors and national organizations to promote the use of human combination vaccines and strict regulatory norms that recommend the proper vaccination of infants are driving the growth of the human combination vaccines market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The human combination vaccines market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers human combination vaccines such as Enteroshield, Influvac vaccine 2014, Influvac Jr vaccine, Rotasure, and Pentashield.

Bharat Biotech Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccine named BioHib vaccine for various purposes.

Biological E. Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccine namely, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and DTwP Hib Vaccine which are in phase 2 study.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccines such as Human Papilloma Virus, Leishmaniasis, Malaria, Haemorrhagic Congo Fever, Ebola, and Japanese Encephalitis.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increasing antiviral drug resistance, increase in pediatric population, and rise in cases of infectious diseases. However, the incompatibility of vaccine components is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into inactivated vaccine and live attenuated vaccine. The inactivated vaccine segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this human combination vaccines market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the human combination vaccines market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human combination vaccines market vendors.

Human Combination Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6046.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global human combination vaccines market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Inactivated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Live attenuated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Channel

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

12.5 Biological E. Ltd.

12.6 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

12.7 CSL Ltd.

12.8 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.10 Grifols SA

12.11 LG Corp.

12.12 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Sanofi SA

12.17 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

