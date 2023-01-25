U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    -17.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,744.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,818.00
    -91.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.00
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.36
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3600
    +0.1950 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,573.36
    -471.63 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.93
    -17.35 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,329.36
    +30.17 (+0.11%)
     

Human combination vaccines market size to increase by USD 6,046.98 million; North America to account for 45% of market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Combination Vaccines Market by Type, Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,046.98 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.13%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global human combination vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the continuous efforts by vendors and national organizations to promote the use of human combination vaccines and strict regulatory norms that recommend the proper vaccination of infants are driving the growth of the human combination vaccines market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The human combination vaccines market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers human combination vaccines such as Enteroshield, Influvac vaccine 2014, Influvac Jr vaccine, Rotasure, and Pentashield.

  • Bharat Biotech Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccine named BioHib vaccine for various purposes.

  • Biological E. Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccine namely, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and DTwP Hib Vaccine which are in phase 2 study.

  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers human combination vaccines such as Human Papilloma Virus, Leishmaniasis, Malaria, Haemorrhagic Congo Fever, Ebola, and Japanese Encephalitis.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increasing antiviral drug resistance, increase in pediatric population, and rise in cases of infectious diseases. However, the incompatibility of vaccine components is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into inactivated vaccine and live attenuated vaccine. The inactivated vaccine segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The mono vaccine market size is expected to increase by USD 2.8 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The increase in the pediatric population is one of the key factors driving the global mono vaccine market growth. The challenges associated with the development, storage, and handling of vaccines are the major challenge to the global mono vaccine market growth.

  • The narcolepsy drugs market size is expected to increase to USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%. The rising product launches and clinical trials is notably driving the narcolepsy drugs market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this human combination vaccines market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the human combination vaccines market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human combination vaccines market vendors.

Human Combination Vaccines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6046.98 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Arabio, Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, LG Corp., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PT Bio Farma, Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global human combination vaccines market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Inactivated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Live attenuated vaccine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Channel

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

  • 12.5 Biological E. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

  • 12.7 CSL Ltd.

  • 12.8 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.10 Grifols SA

  • 12.11 LG Corp.

  • 12.12 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Sanofi SA

  • 12.17 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us 
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027
Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-combination-vaccines-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-6-046-98-million-north-america-to-account-for-45-of-market-growth---technavio-301728120.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Laboratories Not Yet in the Clear as We Approach Earnings

    Abbott Laboratories is expected to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators before shareholders get the company report card. In this daily bar chart of ABT, below, I can see that prices have rallied from late October.

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $241.45, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day.

  • Are Danaher Shares Poised for a Rally?

    Life sciences company Danaher Corp posted a fourth quarter earnings beat Tuesday morning but the stock is under selling pressure. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since June. Prices are moving sideways but have managed to climb above the 40-week moving average line.

  • Is ServiceNow Now Ready to Rally?

    ServiceNow has seen its charts turn sideways from September and prices have recently rallied above the highs of the past three months and just closed above the declining 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned higher from October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed above the zero line for an outright buy signal.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry

    Traeger (COOK), The Honest Company (HNST), Genius Brands (GNUS) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.

  • The Most Burning Questions Tesla Shareholders Want to Ask Elon Musk

    The electric-vehicle leader reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25. Analysts and holders are on tenterhooks.

  • CarMax Partners With UVeye For AI-Enhanced Condition Reports On Wholesale Vehicles

    CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has partnered with UVeye on automated vehicle assessment technology through AI-enhanced condition reports for wholesale buyers of vehicles sold at auction. UVeye is a computer vision tech company that develops automated vehicle inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware. CarMax, which invested in UVeye in 2021, has been working on innovative inspection solutions for the auction space. CarMax moved its auction sales online in 2020. CarMax

  • An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks

    Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • Halliburton and 4 Other Energy Stocks Poised to Keep Growing Earnings

    Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Targa Resources, and EQT all should boost profits handily this year.

  • Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton looking for growth offshore, internationally in 2023

    Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes see opportunity in the Middle East and Latin America in particular.

  • Does Halliburton Stock Have Enough Energy to Move Higher?

    Halliburton reported their latest earnings figures this Tuesday morning. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has made a lower high when compared to November and this creates a bearish divergence when compared to the price action where prices made a higher high. The weekly OBV line has moved up into January but it did not make a new high to confirm the price high - a bearish divergence.

  • Are Energy Investors Overlooking These 3 Canadian E&P Stocks?

    Despite the bearish sentiment associated with the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, we advice focusing on fundamentally sound companies like CNQ, OVV and BTEGF.

  • Orford Launches Drill Program on the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone

    Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to report the mobilization of a diamond drill to the Joutel Eagle Gold Property to begin a 2,000 metre drill program focused around the South Gold Zone. The 2023 program will test 400 metres of strike along the South Gold Zone (Figure 1 & 2). Historical drilling results, confirmed by Orford's 2022 drill program, with grades of up to 14.7 g/t gold over 0.64 metres reported within a larger mineralized interval grading 1.11 g/t over 20.64

  • U.S. oil futures settle with a loss of nearly 2%

    MARKET PULSE Oil futures finished lower on Tuesday, with U.S. prices down nearly 2% as traders weighed demand expectations following the latest U.S. economic data. “Crude prices tumbled after a steady dose of bad news from the economy: both manufacturing and service sectors remained in contraction territory and on many downbeat earnings,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Goldman, BofA Give Up Lead Roles on Mega Adnoc Gas IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. have relinquished their lead roles on Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s planned mega initial public offering of its natural gas business, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaki

  • Wells Fargo Continues to Flourish

    4th-quarter earnings failed to impress, but the bank still has its fans

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and Eni

    Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and Eni are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.