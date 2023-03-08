Human Dynamic Asia Pacific Limited Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence with Asia's Most Promising SMEs Award

HONG KONG, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Dynamic (HD) is celebrating its 30th anniversary while also being recognized as Asia's Most Promising SMEs by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the selfless dedication of our teams, the trust and confidence of our clients, and our commitment to provide world-class leadership and change integrated solutions across regions. “- Dr. Eric Kung

Since 1993, HD has been offering innovative leadership and change integrated solutions across the Asia Pacific region. Its customized approach and client support have led to numerous successes and a reputation par excellence.

Dr. Eric Kung, CEO of HD, and his team have established a strong culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer focus that has enabled the company to achieve this milestone. The company's integrated solutions around leadership and change have been instrumental in driving positive transformation within organizations.

HD's unique approach blends the latest in leadership development and the best practices in change management to deliver tailored solutions that match the specific needs of each organization, resulting in successful and sustainable change. Eric believes, "This recognition is a testament to the selfless dedication of our teams, the trust and confidence of our clients, and our commitment to provide world-class leadership and change integrated solutions across regions. HD will continue to be a thought leader and learning solution architect to people-oriented, knowledge-based, fast-growing, and innovative SMEs as well as multinational corporations in their transformation journeys."

About Human Dynamic Asia Pacific Ltd.

Human Dynamic Asia Pacific Ltd. is a leading provider of leadership development and organizational change management services, serving clients across the Asia Pacific region with 13 direct offices. The company's innovative leadership and change integrated solutions have empowered organizations achieve their goals and drive lasting, effective transformation.

For more information, visit our company's website at www.humandynamic.com.

SOURCE MORS Group