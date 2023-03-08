U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.37
    -62.05 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,856.46
    -574.98 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,530.33
    -145.41 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.72
    -21.03 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.18
    -0.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.13
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4690
    +0.3780 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,266.04
    -152.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.38
    -8.64 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,248.05
    -61.11 (-0.22%)
     

Human Dynamic Asia Pacific Limited Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence with Asia's Most Promising SMEs Award

·1 min read

HONG KONG, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Dynamic (HD) is celebrating its 30th anniversary while also being recognized as Asia's Most Promising SMEs by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.

&quot;This recognition is a testament to the selfless dedication of our teams, the trust and confidence of our clients, and our commitment to provide world-class leadership and change integrated solutions across regions. “- Dr. Eric Kung
"This recognition is a testament to the selfless dedication of our teams, the trust and confidence of our clients, and our commitment to provide world-class leadership and change integrated solutions across regions. “- Dr. Eric Kung

Since 1993, HD has been offering innovative leadership and change integrated solutions across the Asia Pacific region. Its customized approach and client support have led to numerous successes and a reputation par excellence.

Dr. Eric Kung, CEO of HD, and his team have established a strong culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer focus that has enabled the company to achieve this milestone. The company's integrated solutions around leadership and change have been instrumental in driving positive transformation within organizations.

HD's unique approach blends the latest in leadership development and the best practices in change management to deliver tailored solutions that match the specific needs of each organization, resulting in successful and sustainable change.  Eric believes, "This recognition is a testament to the selfless dedication of our teams, the trust and confidence of our clients, and our commitment to provide world-class leadership and change integrated solutions across regions. HD will continue to be a thought leader and learning solution architect to people-oriented, knowledge-based, fast-growing, and innovative SMEs as well as multinational corporations in their transformation journeys."

About Human Dynamic Asia Pacific Ltd.

Human Dynamic Asia Pacific Ltd. is a leading provider of leadership development and organizational change management services, serving clients across the Asia Pacific region with 13 direct offices. The company's innovative leadership and change integrated solutions have empowered organizations achieve their goals and drive lasting, effective transformation.

For more information, visit our company's website at www.humandynamic.com.

 

SOURCE MORS Group

Recommended Stories

  • Layoffs, burnout, return-to-office wars: There’s never been a worse time to be a middle manager

    For the first time since O.C. Tanner began measuring engagement and cultural sentiment, managers are reporting lower morale than their reports.

  • Amazon worker loses bid for California class action over remote work expenses

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic for home office expenses. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco said the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone and other costs, and the judge denied his motion to certify the workers as a class. Williams' motion for class certification was denied without prejudice, meaning he can file a renewed motion later on.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Amazon to close eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York

    Amazon is permanently closing eight of its cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York. The closures mark Amazon's latest move to rein in some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is changing his tune about remote workers: ‘They do better if they’re in the office’

    Yet Benioff, who criticized office mandates last June, says he doesn’t want to “force” people back to in-person work.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • CrowdStrike stock rallies as forecast shows confidence in new approach

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company's earnings beat.

  • Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC’s Al-Ghais Sees Divided Global Oil Market: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar