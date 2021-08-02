U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.92
    +5.66 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,968.53
    +33.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,729.04
    +56.37 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.68
    +4.43 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    -3.10 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1640
    -0.0750 (-6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2470
    -0.3680 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,855.37
    -1,475.66 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.12
    +13.22 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

The Human Future and Open Health Tools Are Excited to Announce They Are Now Working Together to Publish Even More Great Health Content

Open Health Tools
·3 min read

New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The teams behind the Institute on Biotechnology and The Human Future and Open Health Tools are excited to announce that they have now combined forces. In future, the research and content published by thehumanfuture.org will now be moved over to Open Health Tools for readers’ convenience and ease of access.

This partnership marks a new chapter, with the research teams from both sites now working together and benefitting from the shared expertise that puts them in a great position to create even more great health and biohacking content including articles, research overviews, and supplement reviews.

Nick Cameron from The Human Future said, “All of us at The Human Future are very excited to be teaming up with Open Health Tools to help people keep up with the very latest updates in the world of biotechnology, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Johan Theorin of Open Health Tools added, “Open Health Tools is so pleased to be able to welcome our new colleagues to the fold – we truly believe that, together, we will achieve great things.”

A new chapter

The Institute on Biotechnology and the Human Future (also known as The Human Future), is a leading research institute on a mission to explore the exciting possibilities that stem from advances in biotechnology. The Human Future researches the very latest developments in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and biohacking, as well as discussing how this progress can be used to optimize human health and performance.

Open Health Tools is a website aimed at informing people who want to enhance various aspects of their health and performance by manipulating their biology – sometimes known as biohackers. The team behind the site work tirelessly to provide up-to-date information and useful content that can help you be the best version of yourself with the help of the latest advances in the fields of natural performance enhancement and medicinal, sports, nutrition, and biological sciences. By publishing the latest biohacking news and in-depth supplement reviews, the Open Health Tools team aims to keep you informed about the various ways you can optimize your mind and body and improve your life.

By working together, the merged teams from The Human Future and Open Health Tools hope to take things up a notch and offer readers more variety in their supplement reviews, expanding them to cover probiotics, prebiotics, and multivitamins as well as joint supplements, nootropics, and MCT oils.

You can rely on the Open Health Tools website to reject pseudoscience and propaganda, instead favoring scientific evidence and factual integrity as the basis of all content. Content creators for the site all have a scientific educational background, with a variety of masters’ degrees covering psychology, biomedical science, and sports science. They truly believe that lots of tiny changes to your lifestyle, sleeping habits, supplement regime and diet can add up to have a very positive impact on your life, unearthing some impressive benefits in health and performance.

Be sure to visit the Open Health Tools website to stay up to date with the progress being made in the field of biotechnology and biohacking!

More information

For more information about the Institute on Biotechnology and The Human Future, please visit https://www.thehumanfuture.org/.

For more information about New York physiotherapists Open Health Tools, you can visit https://www.openhealthtools.org/.

If you have any inquiries, please direct them to the team by emailing press@openhealthtools.org.

https://thenewsfront.com/the-human-future-and-open-health-tools-are-excited-to-announce-they-are-now-working-together-to-publish-even-more-great-health-content/

CONTACT: Open Health Tools 246 E 116th St New York NY 10029 United States (845) 459 3053 https://www.openhealthtools.org/ press@openhealthtools.org


Recommended Stories

  • Light spotted behind black hole for first time, proving Einstein right

    The discovery proves Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity was right — again.

  • Scientists spot light behind a black hole for the first time

    Scientists have witnessed the light from behind a black hole for the first time using NASA and ESA telescopes.

  • People first drove on the Moon 50 years ago today

    NASA has marked the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Roving Vehicle's first trip on the Moon — though we wouldn't count on another crewed vehicle any time soon.

  • Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

    Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard. Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opening the hatches and giving a short tour inside the Nauka module, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

  • What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

    The planet and the way we live on it are constantly changing. Buena Vista Images via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What will the Earth be like in 500 years? — Lotte, Brookline, Massachusetts Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink ‘plans ground station on the Isle of Man’ for blanket coverage of Britain

    The spacec company is reportedly in the final stages of getting a license to build a ground station on the island

  • Back from Space and Wanting More: Bezos’ Blue Origin Offers to ‘Bridge’ $2 Billion for NASA’s Lunar Contract

    Jeff Bezos, freshly back from space, offered to cover $2 billion in fees for NASA's Human Landing System (HLS) program in an open letter to the agency's administrator Bill Nelson. See: What Jeff Bezos...

  • MRNA's Next Chapter Has Nothing to Do With COVID-19 Vaccines

    It’s safe to say that before the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, most people hadn’t thought about messenger RNA, or mRNA, since high school science class—if ever. The tremendous efficacy of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines has generated plenty of excitement about its potential use in vaccines for other diseases.

  • New theory: Earth's longer days kick-started oxygen growth

    Scientists have a new idea for how Earth got its oxygen: It’s because the planet slowed down and days got longer. The more continuous light the smelly microbes got, the more oxygen they produced. One of the great mysteries in science is just how Earth went from a planet with minimal oxygen to the breathable air we have now.

  • Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

    Now, his niece is among some families of crew members who are demanding the U.S. military take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify 85 sailors and Marines from the Arizona who were buried as unknowns. The Arizona suffered more loss of life than any other ship at Pearl Harbor, with 1,177 dead. As with remains on other sunken ships, the Navy considers those aboard the Arizona to be in their final resting place.

  • Baked barnacles, scorched cherries: the disastrous impact of heatwaves on plants and animals

    More than a billion sea creatures across the Pacific north-west perished in this year’s heatwave. And it’s just a taste of what’s to come A dead Chinook salmon floats in the lower Klamath River in Weitchpec, California. Extreme heatwaves are raising water temperatures to levels unlivable for animal life. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP When forecasts foreshadowed the Pacific north-west’s devastating heatwave at the end of June, marine biologist Christopher Harley was alarmed and intrigued. Then cam

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • The Biden stimulus offer of free health insurance is quickly coming to an end

    Officials are reminding consumers that the window is closing on plans with $0 premiums.

  • I’m a single, high-earning 52-year-old looking for a more stable lifestyle. Am I too old to buy a home?

    With remote working, this is now a feasible option. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage.

  • It could be a big week for bitcoin. Here’s what could decide it, says strategist.

    August is starting out promising for some investors, with global stocks on the rise. Bitcoin has also stirred to life. Here's what our call of the day sees ahead for the crypto.

  • China is '6 years ahead' of US in building blockchain payment system, CEO says

    China has lead the pack in the development of a blockchain payment system, and the US is far behind, says the CEO of a cryptocurrency investing firm. But China's launching of its new payment system could be enough of a push to jolt the US into stepping up its game.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When Pokemon Go Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    In 2016, the hit mobile game Pokemon Go was released and saw millions of people download the game and head outdoors to attempt to “Catch ‘Em All.” The game has continued to be a hit and even passed $1 billion in revenue in 2020, its best year since launching. Pokemon Go celebrated its fifth anniversary recently and continues to be one of the top played and grossing mobile games each month. Shares of Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) climbed higher on the release of the game. The company was seen as the b