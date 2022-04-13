Human Growth Hormone Market size to grow by USD 1.16 Bn | North America to emerge as key market | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Growth Hormone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key growth drivers, trends, and challenges faced by vendors in the market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and the successful growth strategies adopted by leading vendors.

Attractive Opportunities in Human Growth Hormone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global human growth hormone market size to increase by USD 1.16 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the development of long-acting and needle-free deliveries to improve adherence and FDA approval of human growth hormone replacement therapy for new indications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of human growth hormone treatment will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The human growth hormone market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The global human growth hormone market is concentrated in nature. Vendors in the market are competing on various aspects such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The growth of players in the market depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Limited access to capital and lack of advances in innovations of the services provided are major barriers to the entry of new players.

The competitive scenario provided in the human growth hormone market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into growth hormone deficiency, ISS, turner syndrome, PWS, and others.

The growth hormone deficiency segment will have the largest share of the market.

The segment is driven by the increasing incidence of growth hormone deficiency.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

North America will have the largest share of the market.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of hormone deficiency diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of the human growth hormone market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the human growth hormone in North America.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

Human Growth Hormone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Growth hormone deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ISS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Turner syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 PWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd.

10.5 Ascendis Pharma AS

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.7 Ferring B.V.

10.8 Ipsen Pharma

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.10 Novo Nordisk AS

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

