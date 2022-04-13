U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.25
    +23.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,295.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,043.75
    +98.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.00
    +15.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.86
    +0.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.60
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    -1.08 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3006
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0700
    +0.6820 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,114.20
    -109.74 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.07
    +14.57 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.76
    +5.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Human Growth Hormone Market size to grow by USD 1.16 Bn | North America to emerge as key market | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Growth Hormone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key growth drivers, trends, and challenges faced by vendors in the market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and the successful growth strategies adopted by leading vendors.

Attractive Opportunities in Human Growth Hormone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Human Growth Hormone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global human growth hormone market size to increase by USD 1.16 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Get more highlights on the market size, current market scenario, and other important statistics. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the development of long-acting and needle-free deliveries to improve adherence and FDA approval of human growth hormone replacement therapy for new indications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of human growth hormone treatment will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The human growth hormone market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The global human growth hormone market is concentrated in nature. Vendors in the market are competing on various aspects such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The growth of players in the market depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Limited access to capital and lack of advances in innovations of the services provided are major barriers to the entry of new players.

The competitive scenario provided in the human growth hormone market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

  • By application, the market is classified into growth hormone deficiency, ISS, turner syndrome, PWS, and others.

  • The growth hormone deficiency segment will have the largest share of the market.

  • The segment is driven by the increasing incidence of growth hormone deficiency.

  • The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

  • North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • Factors such as the increasing prevalence of hormone deficiency diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of the human growth hormone market in North America.

  • The US and Canada are the key markets for the human growth hormone in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

Get highlights on other important revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.
Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Plasma Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gene Therapy Market by Therapy Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Growth Hormone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.16 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Ascendis Pharma AS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Growth hormone deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ISS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Turner syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 PWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Ascendis Pharma AS

  • 10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ferring B.V.

  • 10.8 Ipsen Pharma

  • 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Novo Nordisk AS

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-growth-hormone-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-16-bn--north-america-to-emerge-as-key-market--technavio-301522646.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The presidents of Poland and the three Baltic states are heading to Kyiv in a show of support that follows the visits of other leaders to the Ukrainian capital, including from Boris Johnson and European Union chiefs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJok

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Oil Holds Advance Above $100 as Putin Vows to Continue War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after rallying back above $100 a barrel as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war in Ukraine, which has rattled markets and tightened global crude supply.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Oil: ‘We’re looking at structurally higher prices’ due to Russia-Ukraine war, analyst says

    Vectis Energy Partners Principal Tamar Essner joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about oil prices rising over Russia-Ukraine and OPEC supply concerns, global oil and natural gas supply forecasts for the decade, and the difficulties in processing and exporting oil.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A mix of growth from infrastructure spending in developed and developing economies promises a bright future for stocks in the sector.

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil prices edge higher with falling supplies in focus

    Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after Moscow said that peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, fuelling supply worries, while weak economic data from China and Japan kept a lid on gains. Brent crude rose by 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $105.12 a barrel by 0808 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $100.88. "The downside for oil prices is limited," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley, citing the Russian comments on peace talks and U.S. President Joe Biden accusing Russia of genocide.

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.

  • More Taiwan firms suspend production in China as COVID spreads

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Around 30 Taiwanese companies, many making electronics parts, said on Wednesday that government COVID-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production until at least next week, as disruption from the measures spreads. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan. Global companies, from mobile phone to chip makers, are highly dependent on China and Southeast Asia for production and have been diversifying their supply chains after the pandemic caused havoc.

  • Honda revs up EV plans, Meta pilots selling virtual goods, Warren Buffett took 2 weeks to buy Alleghany

    Notable business headlines include Japanese automaker Honda planning to release 30 EV models globally by 2030, Facebook parent company Meta announces that it will allow creators to sell virtual goods in the metaverse, and Berkshire Hathaway’s $11.6 billion Alleghany deal.