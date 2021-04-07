U.S. markets closed

Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale Now

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, the Shanghai-based new mobility and intelligent driving research company behind the world's first evolvable super SUV, the HiPhi X, have announced their first generation of cars will come in four different variations, each equipped with a 97kWhr battery pack. The company is currently very busy opening its offline experience stores, finalizing a comprehensive charging network, and conducting test drives for its users starting on April 20th.

As mass-production of the HiPhi X ramps up at the smart manufacturing plant in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province, Human Horizons is focusing on expanding the car&#x002019;s offline presence with experience stores being opened across China. (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)
As mass-production of the HiPhi X ramps up at the smart manufacturing plant in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province, Human Horizons is focusing on expanding the car’s offline presence with experience stores being opened across China. (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)

First unveiled at the Beijing International Auto Show in September 2020, the four-seater and six-seater HiPhi X Founders Edition will be joined by two more models. Priced at RMB 570,000 and RMB 620,000 respectively, the newly announced Performance and Luxury models will feature the now familiar cutting-edge technologies that optimize and enhance the driving and passenger experience, that blur the lines between technology and luxury to create a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®.

Regarding the announcement about the new models, Human Horizons founder and CEO, Ding Lei said, "HiPhi X is built on three guiding principles: design defined by scenarios, vehicle defined by software, value defined by co-creation. With our increasingly diverse modern lives, people are seeking a vehicle that suits them and their personalities. These new models are designed to meet that diverse demand by providing an unparalleled combination of technology and luxury to create a completely unique driving and ownership experience."

As mass-production of the HiPhi X ramps up at the smart manufacturing plant in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province, Human Horizons is focusing on expanding the car's offline presence with experience stores being opened across China. The first 10 completed stores are located in the 7 first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan. By May 2021, this number is expected to rise to 45, and before the end of the year, Human Horizons is aiming to have 70 offline experience centers nationwide. In addition, specialized HiPhi X service centers are also being built to provide support and after-sales maintenance with 40 to be completed by May, increasing to 52 by the end of the year.

Human Horizons has also been working to provide a nationwide charging network. The company has partnered with three major electricity suppliers, State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, and TELD to cover more than 300 cities across China with HiPhi X-compatible public charging stations, ensuring peace of mind for HiPhi X owners. These public facilities are in addition to the personalized smart-charging stations available for home installation.

Completing the exceptional service package, Human Horizons has also released the HiPhi app to fully connect the online and offline experience. (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)
Completing the exceptional service package, Human Horizons has also released the HiPhi app to fully connect the online and offline experience. (PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)

Completing the exceptional service package, Human Horizons has also released the HiPhi app to fully connect the online and offline experience. The app is a place where the HiPhi community can interact, whilst also being a platform to share new company innovations and for users to seek professional services. Starting April 20th, potential car-owners and users will be able to register for a test drive through the HiPhi app, the HiPhi WeChat Mini Program, or offline at one of the HiPhi X experience centers.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

(PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)
(PRNewsfoto/Human Horizons)

SOURCE Human Horizons

