Human Horizons' next China-only EV will come with a robotic arm and 'light curtains'

Chinese electric vehicle maker Human Horizons unveiled its second EV model on Wednesday, dubbed the GT HiPhi Z. This four-door grand touring sedan comes packed with gadgets and intelligent systems including the world's only "vehicle-grade" high-speed robotic arm, which HH claims "can move back and forth in place in less than a second and features control accuracy of up to 0.001mm."

The HiPhi Z features a hybrid steel-aluminum construction as well as the "world's first wrap-around Star-Ring ISD light curtain," a series of over 4000 LEDs that "interact with passengers, drivers, and the world around it." What's more UWB sensors embedded in the doors will allow for "automatic detection of people, keys, and other vehicles, resulting in a smart adjusted door opening in terms of both speed and angle."

It comes equipped with a 120 kWh high-performance battery pack that the company claims hits 100 kmh from a standstill in 3.8 seconds while offering a range of over 700 km on a full charge. An all-aluminum double wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear suspension keep the ride smooth and responsive. The rear wheels can turn as well, like the Hummer EV, drastically shortening the vehicle's turning radius to nearly that of a much shorter Mini Cooper, per the company.

The interior is akin to stepping into a Jetsons episode, if the company's PR is to be believed. Its "ultra-futuristic spaceship-like digital setup" centers around the HiPhi Bot, an on-board AI companion that can adjust virtually every aspect of the driving experience. You know, like HAL did. Still, you'll go out in style if HiPhi Bot ever does go rogue — the racing bucket seats are covered in vegan Ultrasuede, the Meridian sound system boasts 23 speakers, and the occupants can dictate their preferences for not just lighting, touch, and sound, but even the vehicle's fragrance too.

But for as fantastical as this vehicle's loadout appears, Human Horizons is very much intent of actually bringing them the to Chinese market. "The HiPhi Z is a testament to the company's dedication to technological advancement, sparing no expense in testing the boundaries of creation," Ding Lei, CEO and chairman of HiPhi, said in Wednesday's release. "Through rigorous testing and development, the HiPhi Z has retained more than 95 percent of its production intents revealed previously."

The company expects the HiPhi Z to retail for $89,000 - $129,000 US. It will announce official rollout dates at the Chengdu Auto Show in August.