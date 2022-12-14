U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

Human Identification Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Component (Assay & Kits, Instruments, Software & Service), By Technology (Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Capillary Electrophoresis, Others), By Application (Forensics, Paternity Identification, Others), By End User (Forensic Laboratories and Law Enforcement Agencies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others), By company and By Region.

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Identification Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373101/?utm_source=GNW

The global human identification market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing crime rates, surge in demand for next-generation sequencing technology, and increase in investments in R&D are curbing the growth of the market.

Human identification is stated as a method used for the identification of individuals or forensic investigations by analyzing the data samples such as fingerprints, blood, hair, skin, teeth, semen, and ear.It is a technique used to trace evidence of criminal activities by identifying any traces that might be left out at the crime scene or accident area.

The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, rising awareness, emergence of online distribution channels, increase in number of research laboratories, and technological advancements. Also, the strategic initiatives such as partnerships and product launches undertaken by the market players are augmenting the growth of the market.
Rising Adoption of Forensic Applications
The increasing use of forensic applications is fueling the growth of the global human identification market.Owing to the rise in crime rates across the world, surge in demand for human intelligence solution is rising.

Forensic identification using DNA is quite beneficial in several cases such as in solving maternity/paternity, determining suspects in crimes, and in identifying missing person.The demand for the market is rising due to the less cost of the DNA analysis, and less time needed for the analysis is supporting the market.

For instance, in 2017, QIAGEN and ICMP launched the new DNA Testing Solutions which is specifically designed to identify missing person.
Technological Advancements Support the Market
Rapid advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, data analytics, molecular biology, and technical engineering are aiding the development for NGS based technologies, which are bolstering the growth of the human identification market, globally.Also, advancements in DNA analysis technologies are driving the growth of the market.

Novel techniques are developed for identification, biometric evidence for facial identification, and others.These advancements are due to the growing demand to minimize time and cost of DNA analysis.

For instance, in 2020, Qiagen, a German provider of sample and assay technologies, declared the licensed agreement for Hi-C Sequencing technology, and launched the EpiTect Hi-C kit.This is a single box solution that need less than 250,000 mammalian cells to produce sequence-ready libraries.

It identifies vast structural aspect of chromatin conformation and genomic architecture.
Surge in Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Technology
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies utilizing DNA, RNA, or methylation sequencing have impacted immensely on the life sciences.The NGS based techniques helps to identify the human remains even when the DNA samples occupied from the crime scene are mostly in sub-optimal conditions, which bolster the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods allowing genetic profiling are further surging the demand for NGS technologies.For instance, in 2022, ARUP Laboratories launched a new program for better, faster next-generation sequencing test results, Rio, an advanced bioinformatics pipeline and analytics platform.

Rio expands ARUP’s existing cloud computing abilities to move data more swiftly and accurately, enabling clinicians to evaluate test findings more quickly and make better medical decisions.
Market Segmentation
The global human identification market is segmented into component, technology, application, end user and company.Based on component, the market is divided into assay & kits, instruments, and software & service.

Based on technology, the market is divided into next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), capillary electrophoresis, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into forensics, paternity identification, and others.

Based on end user, the market is divided into forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies, academic & research institutions, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising funds for forensic program and rise in demand for NGS in the country.
Market Players
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Agient Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Promega Corporation, and Illumina, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global human identification market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Human Identification Market, By Component:
o Assay & Kits
o Instruments
o Software & Service
• Human Identification Market, By Technology:
o Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
o Capillary Electrophoresis
o Others
• Human Identification Market, By Application:
o Forensics
o Paternity Identification
o Others
• Human Identification Market, By End User:
o Forensic Laboratories and Law Enforcement Agencies
o Academic & Research Institutions
o Others
• Human Identification Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Human Identification Market

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373101/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


