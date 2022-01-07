Human Liver Models Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User

The human liver models market is projected to reach US$ 508. 26 million by 2028 from US$ 233. 90 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11. 7% from 2021 to 2028. The market’s growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver diseases and the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models.

Moreover, technological advancements in organ printing are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs of human liver models and issues with incorporating liver models into existing workflow are hindering the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic in North America had a significant impact on the US. The rapid rise in reported COVID-19 cases in the US has necessitated widespread changes in healthcare practices across the country. COVID-19-related issues have hampered liver transplantation in the region, posing a threat to the human liver models market over the anticipated period.

Based on type, the human liver models market is segmented into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, 3D bioprinting, and others.The liver organoids segment is the largest shareholder in the market; however, the liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By application, the human liver models market is segmented into educational, drug discovery, and others.The drug discovery segment holds the largest share of the human liver models market; however, the educational segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By end user, the human liver models market is segmented into research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is the largest shareholder in the market.



However, the research institutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

