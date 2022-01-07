U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

Human Liver Models Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The human liver models market is projected to reach US$ 508. 26 million by 2028 from US$ 233. 90 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11. 7% from 2021 to 2028. The market’s growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver diseases and the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Liver Models Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195602/?utm_source=GNW
Moreover, technological advancements in organ printing are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs of human liver models and issues with incorporating liver models into existing workflow are hindering the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic in North America had a significant impact on the US. The rapid rise in reported COVID-19 cases in the US has necessitated widespread changes in healthcare practices across the country. COVID-19-related issues have hampered liver transplantation in the region, posing a threat to the human liver models market over the anticipated period.
Based on type, the human liver models market is segmented into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, 3D bioprinting, and others.The liver organoids segment is the largest shareholder in the market; however, the liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the human liver models market is segmented into educational, drug discovery, and others.The drug discovery segment holds the largest share of the human liver models market; however, the educational segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the human liver models market is segmented into research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is the largest shareholder in the market.

However, the research institutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The World Health Organization (WHO), European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations, and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America are a few primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the human liver models market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195602/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


