Human Microbiome Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 4D Pharma, BiomX, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences, DayTwo & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Human Microbiome Market

Global Human Microbiome Market
Global Human Microbiome Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome market size reached US$ 558.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,827.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The human microbiome refers to the genes present inside various microorganisms found in the genetic portrait, or metagenome, of humans. It consists of various microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, protozoans, non-living viruses and numerous single-celled organisms.

These organisms impact human physiology and contribute to the enhancement or impairment of metabolic and immune functions. They are found in the human tissues and are studied for medical advancements and analytical techniques. Microbiomes are utilized in probiotics, prebiotics, pharmaceutical drugs and diagnostic and therapeutic systems for various ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, cancer and metabolic, gastrointestinal, neurological, central nervous system and autoimmune disorders.

Human Microbiome Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and infections due to microbial dysbiosis across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing emphasis on the development of human microbiome therapeutics with enhanced efficacy.

For instance, human gut microbiomes are being developed in specific combinations for the effective treatment of various gastrointestinal ailments. In line with this, the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Researchers are extensively studying the lung microbiomes to analyze the severity of the infections and develop appropriate therapeutics and vaccines.

Additionally, various advancements, such as the development of target-specific microbiome-based therapies, are also favoring the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global human microbiome market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and disease type.

Breakup by Product:

  • Probiotics

  • Prebiotics

  • Diagnostic Tests

  • Drugs

  • Medical Food

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Therapeutics

  • Diagnostics

Breakup by Disease Type:

  • Obesity

  • Diabetes

  • Autoimmune Disorders

  • Cancer

  • Gastrointestinal Disorders

  • Central Nervous System Disorders

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global human microbiome market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global human microbiome market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global human microbiome market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Human Microbiome Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Disease Type

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 4D pharma plc

  • Atlas Biomed Group Limited

  • BIOHM

  • BiomX

  • Bione

  • DayTwo Inc.

  • ENTEROME

  • Ferring B.V.

  • Finch Therapeutics

  • Second Genome Inc.

  • SynBioBeta LLC

  • Synthetic Biologics Inc.

  • Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

  • Viome Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsdfxl

Attachment

