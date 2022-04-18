U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,370 million by 2029 from USD 269 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023 to 2029

·4 min read
The major factor driving the growth of the human microbiome market is the increasing focus on human microbiome therapy development. The human microbiome as a validated target for drug development & development of human microbiome-based tests for early disease detection and diagnosis are also factors expected to support market growth.

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Microbiome Market by Product, Application, Disease, Research Technology - Global Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03567498/?utm_source=GNW
However, a lack of expertise and inadequate research on the human microbiome are factors expected to restrain this market’s growth.
• By product segment, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share of human microbiome market:

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. Drugs segment accounted for the largest product segment in the human microbiome market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of human microbiome-based drug products in clinical trials and rising funding to develop microbiome-based drugs

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Advances in life science research on a wide number of diseases, technological innovations in human genome mapping, the emergence of omics technologies, and the increasing emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness of healthcare and patient outcomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

By genomic technologies, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the human microbiome market is further segmented into sequencing and other genomic technologies {PCR, microarray, and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)}. The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate next-generation sequencing systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing, has greatly boosted the adoption of the latest sequencing technologies in the human microbiome market
North America: The largest region in the human microbiome market.
In the human microbiome market, North America is estimated to maintain its vanguard during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products are the factors driving the North American human microbiome market.

Breakdown of primaries
The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
•?By Designation: Managers: 55%, Executives: 25%, and CXOs: 20%,
•?By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%
Prominent players in the human microbiome market include ENTEROME Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics. (US), 4D pharma (UK), OptiBiotix Health (UK), Synlogic (US), International flavors & Fragrances (US), Second Genome (US), Vedanta Biosciences (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Evelo Biosciences (US), ViThera Pharmaceuticals (US), BiomX (Israel), Kaleido (US), YSOPIA Bioscience (France), FlightPath (US), Finch Therapeutics (US), Quantbiome (DBA Thyrve, Inc.) (US), Viome, Inc. (US), DayTwo (US), BIOHM (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione (India), Luxia Scientific (France), Sun Genomics (US), and Metabiomics (US).

Research Coverage:
The report segments the human microbiome market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (prebiotics, probiotics, drugs, diagnostic tests, and other products), technology (Genomics, Proteomics, and Metabolomics), application (therapeutics and diagnostics), disease (hospitals & clinics, research centers and academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges in the human microbiome market.
.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall human microbiome market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03567498/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


