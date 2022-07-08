Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Register USD 516.08 million growth| Segmentations by application (gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, and others) and geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is poised to grow by USD 516.08 million at a CAGR of 47.79% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the human microbiome therapeutics market growth is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The human microbiome therapeutics market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Ferring B.V., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaleido Biosciences Inc., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Application (Gastrointestinal disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others) and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts". Fetch a Sample Report !

Key Market Driver

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors boosting the market for human microbiome treatments. Obesity is mostly caused by the gut microbiome. As a result, efforts to control and design the human microbiome will intensify in the years to come. As a result, the global market for human microbiome treatments is expected to rise over the course of the forecast period due to the rising frequency of chronic disorders that can alter the normal gut flora. Investment expansion is a major element propelling the market for human microbiome therapies.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 48% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for human microbiome therapies. Compared to other parts of Europe, this region's market will increase more quickly.

The development of the human microbiome therapeutics market in North America will be aided by elements such sizeable investments in R&D for the creation of novel therapeutic procedures and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal, metabolic, and immunological illnesses over the forecast period.

Story continues

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The human microbiome therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing investments from venture capitalists as one of the prime reasons driving the human microbiome therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market- The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 266.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. Download sample report now!

Over the Counter OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market- The over-the-counter OTC drugs and dietary supplements market share is expected to increase to USD 57.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. Download sample report now!

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.79% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 516.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 52.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Switzerland, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Ferring B.V., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaleido Biosciences Inc., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Gastrointestinal disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-to-register-usd-516-08-million-growth-segmentations-by-application-gastrointestinal-disorders-infectious-diseases-and-others-and-geographic-north-america-europe-asia-and-rowtechnavio-301581676.html

SOURCE Technavio