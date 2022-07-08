U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.00
    -12.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,293.00
    -74.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,089.25
    -49.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.80
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.48
    -0.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0161
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    +0.0950 (+3.26%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7600
    -0.2490 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,050.61
    +1,646.12 (+8.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.15
    +32.83 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,869.82
    +379.29 (+1.43%)
     

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Register USD 516.08 million growth| Segmentations by application (gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, and others) and geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)|Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is poised to grow by USD 516.08 million at a CAGR of 47.79% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the human microbiome therapeutics market growth is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The human microbiome therapeutics market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Ferring B.V., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaleido Biosciences Inc., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Application (Gastrointestinal disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others) and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts". Fetch a Sample Report!

Key Market Driver

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors boosting the market for human microbiome treatments. Obesity is mostly caused by the gut microbiome. As a result, efforts to control and design the human microbiome will intensify in the years to come. As a result, the global market for human microbiome treatments is expected to rise over the course of the forecast period due to the rising frequency of chronic disorders that can alter the normal gut flora. Investment expansion is a major element propelling the market for human microbiome therapies.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 48% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for human microbiome therapies. Compared to other parts of Europe, this region's market will increase more quickly.

The development of the human microbiome therapeutics market in North America will be aided by elements such sizeable investments in R&D for the creation of novel therapeutic procedures and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal, metabolic, and immunological illnesses over the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The human microbiome therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing investments from venture capitalists as one of the prime reasons driving the human microbiome therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports:
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market- The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 266.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. Download sample report now!

Over the Counter OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market- The over-the-counter OTC drugs and dietary supplements market share is expected to increase to USD 57.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. Download sample report now!

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.79%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 516.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

52.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Switzerland, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Ferring B.V., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaleido Biosciences Inc., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Gastrointestinal disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-to-register-usd-516-08-million-growth-segmentations-by-application-gastrointestinal-disorders-infectious-diseases-and-others-and-geographic-north-america-europe-asia-and-rowtechnavio-301581676.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runner

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesThe starkest

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Oil Price Prediction – Oil Markets Rebound After Sell-Off

    WTI oil failed to settle below the psychologically important $100 level and rebounded towards the $105 level.

  • New flare-up in the fight over natural gas in Oregon

    A fact-finding report by Oregon regulators is the latest flash point in the widening fight over the future of natural gas in the region. Ahead of a Public Utility Commission hearing next week on the matter, the ratepayer advocate Oregon CUB on Thursday put out a press release attacking a staff draft of the report for “a lack of clarity and overreliance on industry talking points.” The report is intended to inform Public Utility Commission policymaking as regulated natural gas distribution utilities face compliance with the state’s new Climate Protection Program.

  • Chip Makers May Pick Up Political Cost Without the Benefit

    For the U.S. semiconductor industry, certain costs may have to be paid before it is ever able to cash in on its growing political visibility. Chip makers are growing antsy awaiting passage of legislation that would provide about $52 billion in funding for U.S.-based semiconductor-manufacturing operations.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.