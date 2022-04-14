Human Resource Outsourcing Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Adecco Group AG | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The human resource outsourcing market size is expected to grow by USD 10.90 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the human resource outsourcing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The integration of cloud-based services and social media into the recruitment process will facilitate the human resource outsourcing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Resource Outsourcing Market Analysis Report by Service (PO, BAO, MPHRO, RPO, and LSO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/human-resource-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis

Human Resource Outsourcing Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The human resource outsourcing market is driven by the digitization of human resource outsourcing. In addition, the rise in the adoption of recruitment analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the human resource outsourcing market. However, factors such as increased dependence on outsourcing agencies may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Story continues

Some of the key Human Resource Outsourcing Players:

The human resource outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc - The company offers human resources outsourcing that provides new human resources outsourcing solution that enables mid-sized organizations to outsource their end-to-end HR services and functions, achieving higher performance levels in HR services while lowering their costs.

Adecco Group AG - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides innovative solutions that enable employers to optimize their workforces and employees to take control of their careers.

Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides payroll, time and attendance, talent, benefits and insurance, hr services, hr outsourcing, PEO, integrations, and app marketplace.

Genpact Ltd. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that includes human resources management solutions such as payroll outsourcing, administrative management, and employee welfare including an online personnel management system.

IBM - The company offers human resource outsourcing that enables HR professionals in being more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks.

To know about all major vendors - Download a free sample now!

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

PO - size, and forecast 2021-2026

BAO - size and forecast 2021-2026

MPHRO - size and forecast 2021-2026

RPO - size and forecast 2021-2026

LSO - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The identity verification market share is expected to increase by USD 10.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.86%. Download a free sample now!

The customer engagement solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Download a free sample now!

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Performing market contribution North America at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 PO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 BAO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 MPHRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 RPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 LSO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Adecco Group AG

10.5 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

10.6 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

10.7 General Outsourcing Co Ltd.

10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

10.9 Infosys Ltd.

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

10.11 Randstad Holding NV

10.12 Zalaris ASA.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-resource-outsourcing-market---56-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc--adecco-group-ag--technavio-301523788.html

SOURCE Technavio