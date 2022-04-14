Human Resource Outsourcing Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Adecco Group AG | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The human resource outsourcing market size is expected to grow by USD 10.90 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the human resource outsourcing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The integration of cloud-based services and social media into the recruitment process will facilitate the human resource outsourcing market growth in North America over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Resource Outsourcing Market Analysis Report by Service (PO, BAO, MPHRO, RPO, and LSO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/human-resource-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis
Human Resource Outsourcing Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The human resource outsourcing market is driven by the digitization of human resource outsourcing. In addition, the rise in the adoption of recruitment analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the human resource outsourcing market. However, factors such as increased dependence on outsourcing agencies may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Some of the key Human Resource Outsourcing Players:
The human resource outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Accenture Plc - The company offers human resources outsourcing that provides new human resources outsourcing solution that enables mid-sized organizations to outsource their end-to-end HR services and functions, achieving higher performance levels in HR services while lowering their costs.
Adecco Group AG - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides innovative solutions that enable employers to optimize their workforces and employees to take control of their careers.
Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides payroll, time and attendance, talent, benefits and insurance, hr services, hr outsourcing, PEO, integrations, and app marketplace.
Genpact Ltd. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that includes human resources management solutions such as payroll outsourcing, administrative management, and employee welfare including an online personnel management system.
IBM - The company offers human resource outsourcing that enables HR professionals in being more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks.
To know about all major vendors - Download a free sample now!
Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
PO - size, and forecast 2021-2026
BAO - size and forecast 2021-2026
MPHRO - size and forecast 2021-2026
RPO - size and forecast 2021-2026
LSO - size, and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
To know the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report
Related Reports:
The identity verification market share is expected to increase by USD 10.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.86%. Download a free sample now!
The customer engagement solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%. Download a free sample now!
Human Resource Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 10.90 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.37
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Service
5.3 PO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 BAO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 MPHRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 RPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 LSO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 Adecco Group AG
10.5 Automatic Data Processing Inc.
10.6 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
10.7 General Outsourcing Co Ltd.
10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.
10.9 Infosys Ltd.
10.10 International Business Machines Corp.
10.11 Randstad Holding NV
10.12 Zalaris ASA.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-resource-outsourcing-market---56-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc--adecco-group-ag--technavio-301523788.html
SOURCE Technavio