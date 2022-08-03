U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.58
    +51.39 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,739.53
    +343.36 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,604.50
    +255.74 (+2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.94
    +18.49 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.09
    -2.33 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.28 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7810
    +0.0400 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1700
    +1.0180 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,367.10
    +370.28 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.94
    +12.21 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 10.90 billion, Accenture Plc and Adecco Group AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

This report with TOC analyzes the human resource outsourcing market by Service (PO, BAO, MPHRO, RPO, and LSO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human resource outsourcing market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the integration of cloud-based services and social media into the recruitment process. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the human resource outsourcing market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global human resource outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 10.90 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE Sample report is available in PDF format

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Major Growth Driver and Trend

The digitization of human resource outsourcing is driving market growth. To support the Industry 4.0 trend and advanced database management systems, online platforms should be digitized. Advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data, analytics, and augmented reality are transforming industrial processes. Enterprises also need human resource outsourcing to manage their units. It lowers per-person access costs significantly and raises overall productivity. Thus, technological advances and the increasing adoption of digitization will drive the growth of the global human resource outsourcing market during the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of recruitment analytics is a trend in the market. Many organizations are using analytics due to complications in managing large volumes of workforce data. Analytics solutions utilize statistical and scientific methods to derive meaningful insights from raw data. Proactive recruitment, big data, and social media are gaining momentum in the human resource outsourcing industry. Such factors will propel the human resource outsourcing market growth during the forecast period.

Make the most of future growth opportunities with the help of the latest drivers and trends provided by Technavio. View a Free Sample Report Now!

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides new human resources outsourcing solution that enables mid-sized organizations to outsource their end-to-end HR services and functions, achieving higher performance levels in HR services while lowering their costs.

  • Adecco Group AG - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides innovative solutions that enable employers to optimize their workforces and employees to take control of their careers.

  • Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides payroll, time and attendance, talent, benefits and insurance, HR services, HR outsourcing and PEO, integrations, and app marketplace.

  • General Outsourcing Co Ltd. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that includes human resources management solutions such as payroll outsourcing, administrative management, and employee welfare, including an online personnel management system.

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that enables HR professionals to be more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks.

Reasons to Buy Human Resource Outsourcing Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist human resource outsourcing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the human resource outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the human resource outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human resource outsourcing market vendors

Related Reports

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 PO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BAO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 MPHRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 RPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 LSO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Adecco Group AG

  • 10.5 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • 10.6 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • 10.7 General Outsourcing Co Ltd.

  • 10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.9 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Randstad Holding NV

  • 10.12 Zalaris ASA.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-resource-outsourcing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-90-billion-accenture-plc-and-adecco-group-ag-among-key-vendors---technavio-301598705.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • Oil futures turn lower after unexpected rise in crude, gasoline inventories

    Oil futures turned lower Wednesday after government data showed U.S. crude and gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose last week. The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude supplies were up 4.5 million barrels in the week ended July 29, while gasoline supplies rose 200,000 barrels. Distillate supplies fell, dropping 2.4 million barrels, according to the agency. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights, on average, had looked for a 1.7 million barrel drop in crude supplies, wh

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • OPEC Agrees on a Small Output Increase. Oil Prices Rise.

    Oil prices rose Wednesday, reversing earlier declines, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in September production. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will collectively increase production by 100,000 barrels a day in September, amid an escalating energy cost crisis. The largely token gesture comes after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he requested production was increased to help keep gasoline prices in check.

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • Oil swings sharply lower after rise in crude, gasoline inventories, erases post-OPEC+ gains

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures turned lower Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, erasing gains seen after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies delivered a meager production increase.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has rejected a plea by US president Joe Biden for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes

    Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-U.S. trade tensions. With the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts cautioned it was too early to say exactly how the row will play out for Boeing, which historically relies on China for a quarter of jetliner sales. But the visit will do nothing to ease near-term industrial and political gridlock for the planemaker whose CEO said last week 737 MAX deliveries to China remained blocked by COVID-19 and a "geopolitical overhang", in a reference to simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Climbed 37% in July From Prior Year’s Slump

    Ford said its increase in U.S. monthly sales was driven by a 169% increase in electric-car sales and a 70% jump in SUV sales.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star