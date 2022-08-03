Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 10.90 billion, Accenture Plc and Adecco Group AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

This report with TOC analyzes the human resource outsourcing market by Service (PO, BAO, MPHRO, RPO, and LSO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human resource outsourcing market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the integration of cloud-based services and social media into the recruitment process. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the human resource outsourcing market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global human resource outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 10.90 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Major Growth Driver and Trend

The digitization of human resource outsourcing is driving market growth. To support the Industry 4.0 trend and advanced database management systems, online platforms should be digitized. Advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data, analytics, and augmented reality are transforming industrial processes. Enterprises also need human resource outsourcing to manage their units. It lowers per-person access costs significantly and raises overall productivity. Thus, technological advances and the increasing adoption of digitization will drive the growth of the global human resource outsourcing market during the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of recruitment analytics is a trend in the market. Many organizations are using analytics due to complications in managing large volumes of workforce data. Analytics solutions utilize statistical and scientific methods to derive meaningful insights from raw data. Proactive recruitment, big data, and social media are gaining momentum in the human resource outsourcing industry. Such factors will propel the human resource outsourcing market growth during the forecast period.

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides new human resources outsourcing solution that enables mid-sized organizations to outsource their end-to-end HR services and functions, achieving higher performance levels in HR services while lowering their costs.

Adecco Group AG - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides innovative solutions that enable employers to optimize their workforces and employees to take control of their careers.

Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides payroll, time and attendance, talent, benefits and insurance, HR services, HR outsourcing and PEO, integrations, and app marketplace.

General Outsourcing Co Ltd. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that includes human resources management solutions such as payroll outsourcing, administrative management, and employee welfare, including an online personnel management system.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that enables HR professionals to be more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks.

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

