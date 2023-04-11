Human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market size to grow by USD 953.3 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by advent of vaccines - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 953.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.15%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the advent of vaccines, the development of oral vaccines for HPV, and strong disease progression. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Global Human Papillomavirus Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market is concentrated due to the limited number of vendors and treatment options. The market has only three approved vaccines and three drugs for treating indications caused by HPV. Merck Sharp and Dohme Corps GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9 are two major vaccines that contribute to the market. Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp. dominate the market with the largest market share. The dominance of these vendors is expected to continue during the forecast period. Competition among vendors is high from generic and biosimilar products as they lose patent protection. Increased brand awareness has intensified the competition in therapeutic areas important to vendors' long-term business performance. The launch of novel therapies is expected to increase the competition among vendors in the market and may result in vendor fragmentation during the forecast period.

2A Pharma ApS, AbbVie Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, BioVaxys Technology Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ISA Pharmaceuticals BV, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the key vendors covered in the report.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by route of administration (parenteral and topical), indication (cervical cancer, anal cancer, vulvar and vaginal cancer, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By route of administration, the market growth in the parenteral segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market has several vaccines in the pipeline that are being developed for being administered through the parenteral route. In addition, the increasing awareness about HPV and the strong efficacy of vaccines toward potentially preventing HPV from progressing into cancer or other indications are driving the growth of the segment.

By indication, the market growth will be significant in the cervical cancer segment during the forecast period. The prevalence of cervical cancer is growing steadily across the world. This has created a demand for cervical cancer diagnostics testing products. Hence, vendors are developing automated systems for HPV testing, which can perform tests in 30-60 minutes and provide high-quality results. Vendors are also adopting various strategies to develop innovative devices to ensure product differentiation and sustain market competition. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 50% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high sales of approved therapeutics and vaccines and the strong prevalence of various types of HPV are driving the growth of the regional market. Other factors contributing to the growth of the HPV therapeutics market in North America include the rise in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), the rise in healthcare expenditure, and an increase in the number of advanced healthcare facilities.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Advent of vaccines

Development of oral vaccines for HPV

Strong disease progression

The market is witnessing significant improvements in the research and development of highly advanced vaccines with a longer half-life. The market currently consists of three approved vaccines, namely GARDASIL, GARDASIL 9, and CERVARIX, for HPV. The high efficacy of these vaccines has encouraged vendors to conduct research on vaccines for the prevention and treatment of HPV. For instance, MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, is currently conducting research on the development of the MEDI0457 vaccine for the treatment of cervical cancer and head and neck cancer caused by HPV type 16 and type 18. The vaccine is currently in Phase II of clinical trials and is expected to get marketing approval over the forecast period. The increasing R&D on the development of such drugs will drive the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

R&D of new drugs for Orthostatic Hypotension (OH) treatment

Use of combination therapy in OH treatment

Adoption of fludrocortisone as off-label first-line pharmacotherapy

The lack of approval with substantial clinical efficiency has created a high unmet demand for OH drugs. This has increased efforts in R&D to develop novel vaccines to cater to the unmet need in OH pharmacological therapy. For instance, Lundbeck LLC conducted Phase IV clinical trials in the US to assess the sustained effects of droxidopa therapy in patients with OH. The study was completed in December 2020. Similarly, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is developing ampreloxetine (TD-9855), a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, to treat patients with symptomatic OH. In April 2022, the company announced the positive topline 16-week data from the Phase III clinical trial of ampreloxetine for the treatment of symptomatic OH. Such developments will positively influence the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Lack of curative therapies

Anti-vaxxer movement

Multiple-dose schedules of vaccines

Despite the availability of vaccines to prevent the progression of HPV into cancer, the market still faces a shortage of curative therapies. Approved vaccines only reduce the risk of getting affected with HPV and do not ensure complete avoidance of the virus. Thus, the market is witnessing increased preference for alternative treatment options such as radiation therapy and cryotherapy among patients. These factors will reduce the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 953.3 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2A Pharma ApS, AbbVie Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, BioVaxys Technology Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ISA Pharmaceuticals BV, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

