U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.00
    +33.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,056.00
    +226.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,027.75
    +96.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.90
    +25.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.52
    -1.28 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0660 (+1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    +0.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3680
    +1.1700 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.72
    +50.80 (+9.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.73
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Human Rights Coalition Hosts Human Rights Due Diligence Workshop With Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Malaysian Palm Oil Suppliers

The Consumer Goods Forum
·6 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / In collaboration with the Malaysian Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Human Rights Coalition (HRC) today hosted a practical workshop for Malaysian palm oil companies on best practices for implementing a pragmatic business approach to human rights due diligence (HRDD). The workshop was the first held in a learning series hosted by the HRC's People Positive Palm Project (P3 Project), jointly implemented by the Fair Labor Association (FLA) and the International Organization for Migration, which aims to leverage collective action and eradicate forced labour from the Malaysian palm oil industry.

The workshop was opened by YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Minister of Plantation and Commodities. In his remarks, he expressed support for the P3 Project as a key initiative for driving business innovation in Malaysia by helping suppliers to enhance their productivity and resilience in the face of global challenges, secure product exportability, and increase attractiveness for investors. By increasing Workers' wellbeing, the Malaysian palm industry can lead a regional and sectoral transformation towards people positive business practices, ultimately making Malaysia a trendsetter on practical and effective approaches to HRDD. He also highlighted the need for continued private-public sector collaboration to address the systemic challenges facing the industry.

Thirty-five organisations attended the event, including HRC members, palm suppliers, government groups, and local civil society organisations. Throughout the day, representatives from FLA facilitated dialogues among companies on the role of due diligence in identifying, addressing, and preventing forced labour risks, how it can be implemented in practice, and the impact of mandatory due diligence legislation on business practices. Companies emphasized the importance of proactivity in adopting responsible recruitment practices in order to build a more resilient industry in times of many sustainability challenges and regulatory changes. They also focused on the ethical recruitment and employment of migrant Workers, which make up 70 percent of the sector's workforce. After technical discussions on how to implement the six steps of HRDD, the workshop concluded with companies agreeing to continue taking a collective approach to eliminating forced labour in order to effectively address its systemic roots.

Launched in 2022, the P3 Project fosters collective action and advocacy to address root causes of forced labour in a sustainable and structural manner. Its scope focuses on the Malaysian palm oil sector given the progress many suppliers have made in the sustainability field, making Malaysia an opportune environment to test strong due diligence practices and set an example for other countries and commodity sectors.

Through its learning series, the project seeks to support palm oil suppliers to develop necessary management systems for addressing forced labour and align their practices with current and upcoming legal requirements on HRDD, including Malaysia's National Action Plan on Forced Labour. The workshop will be followed by a roundtable dialogue between business, civil society, and government actors on responsible recruitment, set to be hosted in spring 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

The project also builds on the CGF's history of work addressing forced labour related to palm oil production, including a groundbreaking report on forced labour risks in the Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil sectors issued by the CGF and FLA in 2018.

Didier Bergeret, Director of Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "We are pleased to see our People Positive Palm Project launch its first learning series workshop with the support of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, and some of the largest palm oil producers in Malaysia. In bringing these key actors together with our members, we are building an effective coalition of leaders who will be able to drive the action needed to transform the Malaysian palm industry and ensure human rights are protected, respected, and remedied throughout the value chain."

Paul Lalli, Global VP, Human Rights, The Coca-Cola Company, and HRC Co-chair, said, "I believe today's workshop, supported by The Consumer Goods Forum's Human Rights Coalition, will support the critical human rights journey of palm oil suppliers in Malaysia, whose engagement is essential to ensure respect for the rights of vulnerable workers in many of our members' supply chains. Through these trainings, our goal is to build know-how and a commitment to drive changes in mindsets and practices in order to make a lasting difference in the lives of workers and their communities."

Sharon Waxman, President and CEO, Fair Labor Association, said, "The Fair Labor Association welcomes the opportunity to organize this workshop with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities as part of the People Positive Palm Project. We hope the workshop will facilitate the implementation of Malaysia's National Action Plan on Forced Labor and lay a strong foundation for a mandatory human rights due diligence framework that will benefit palm suppliers, including small-holders."

- ENDS -

About the Human Rights Coalition
The Human Rights Coalition is the leading collective of consumer goods companies strengthening due diligence throughout their business practices to ensure Workers' rights are protected, respected, and remedied at every step of the value chain. As a CEO-led initiative hosted by The Consumer Goods Forum, the only organisation to convene manufacturers and retailers globally, the HRC supports companies to effectively address salient human rights impacts, notably around forced labour, in their business practices through aligned, accelerated action driven at the highest levels of leadership. The work of the HRC continues the CGF's long history of engagement on the issue of forced labour within consumer goods supply chains by building on the CGF's Social Resolution on Forced Labour, the first of its kind in the industry; its Priority Industry Principles; and ongoing relationships with key stakeholders in the industry. To learn more about the Human Rights Coalition, visit www.tcgfsocial.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum
The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com

For additional information, please contact:

Didier Bergeret
Director, Sustainability
The Consumer Goods Forum
Social Sustainability (Human Rights)

Madelaine VanDerHeyden
Manager, Communications
The Consumer Goods Forum
Email

The Consumer Goods Forum, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture
The Consumer Goods Forum, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Director of Sustainability Didier Bergeret speaks with YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Minister of Plantation and Commodities, during the People Positive Palm Project human rights due diligence workshop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 14th March 2023. Credit: CGF/FLA

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Consumer Goods Forum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Consumer Goods Forum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/consumer-goods-forum
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Consumer Goods Forum



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743632/Human-Rights-Coalition-Hosts-Human-Rights-Due-Diligence-Workshop-With-Deputy-Prime-Minister-of-Malaysia-and-Malaysian-Palm-Oil-Suppliers

Recommended Stories

  • Leesa mattress has up to $700 off during Sleep Week 2023

    Start spring 2023 with bedroom savings at this Leesa mattress sale and save up to $700 on quality sleepers during Sleep Week 2023.

  • Five Below Promotes CFO Kenneth Bull To Assume COO Role

    Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) said Kenneth Bull, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. The company will conduct a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, and Bull will continue to serve in this role until a new CFO is appointed. "During his 17-year tenure with Five Below, including 11 years as Chief Financial Officer, Ken deftly led our 2012 transition into a public company, successfully developed our finance function and team, and ins

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • US expected to report strong consumer price increases in February

    U.S. consumer prices likely rose at a solid pace in February amid sticky rental housing costs, but economists are divided on whether the data will be enough to push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again next week after the failure of two regional banks. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which is also expected to show goods inflation picked up in part due to an anticipated rebound in prices of used motor vehicles, will be published amid financial market turmoil triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York, which forced regulators to take emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system. It will also be released a week before the Fed begins a two-day policy meeting, and follow on the heels of a report last Friday showing a still-tight labor market, but cooling wage inflation.

  • U.S. alleges Rite Aid filled ‘hundreds of thousands’ of unlawful prescriptions and ‘opened the floodgates’ for illegal opioid market

    Rite Aid fueled the nation's opioid crisis by knowingly filling hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, the U.S. alleged in a complaint.

  • Tesla Autopilot Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name, Buttigieg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s name for its trademark driver-assistance system lacks “common sense,” according to the country’s top transportation regulator. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUsing the

  • Coinbase Files Amicus Brief in Insider Trading Case: ‘We Need Rulemaking’

    The exchange denies that any of the tokens former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi inside-traded with associates were securities because Coinbase doesn’t list securities – but it would like to if the SEC gave it proper rules and guidance.

  • How Silicon Valley Bank skirted Washington's toughest banking rules

    New regulations at the end of last decade loosened requirements for certain regional banks, allowing Silicon Valley Bank to operate without the same scrutiny as bigger rivals

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Oil faces a 'serious problem' by 2024 as production capacity runs out, warns Goldman Sachs — here are 3 big oil stocks with yields as high as 3.8%

    The days of $100 oil may not be over.

  • Boeing expected to land mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Uber, Lyft Score Victory as California Court Affirms Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

    A California appeals court decision preserves the companies’ independent-contract model in the state and could bolster their efforts elsewhere.

  • Fed Battle Plan for Inflation Shredded by Financial Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s strategy to speed up the central bank’s inflation-fighting efforts is unraveling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Tha

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite volatile gold prices weighing on the near-term outlook of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry, one can watch stocks like GOLD, RGLD, AU and AUY backed by their growth prospects.

  • What Happens to Borrowers if The Supreme Court Quashes Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness?

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.