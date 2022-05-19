U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,894.17
    -29.51 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,138.50
    -351.57 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,398.64
    -19.51 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.87
    +3.02 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.41
    -1.18 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +25.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0094 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    -0.0540 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0135 (+1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3590
    -0.9380 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,783.03
    +477.56 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.80
    +9.57 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.16
    -150.93 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Human Study Finds Memory and Neurological Function Improved by Cranberry Consumption

·3 min read

A New Frontier: Research Uncovers Cranberries' Link to Neurological Protection and Improved LDL Cholesterol Levels

CARVER, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new human intervention study published in Frontiers in Nutrition highlights the neuroprotective potential of cranberries. Researchers at the University of East Anglia in England observed that consuming cranberries for a 12-week period significantly improved brain perfusion, visual episodic memory and neural functioning. The study, Chronic consumption of Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon) for 12 weeks improves episodic memory and regional brain perfusion in healthy older adults: A randomised, placebo-controlled, parallel-groups feasibility study, followed the progress of 60 cognitively healthy adults aged between 50 to 80 years, for 12 weeks, while they consumed either freeze-dried cranberry powder or a placebo on a daily basis. Participants consuming the freeze-dried cranberries, equivalent to 1 cup or 100g of fresh cranberries, exhibited a significant decrease in LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels, known to contribute to atherosclerosis, supporting the notion that cranberries can improve vascular health. This may in part contribute to the improvement in brain perfusion and cognition.

The Cranberry Institute (PRNewsfoto/The Cranberry Institute)
The Cranberry Institute (PRNewsfoto/The Cranberry Institute)

The leading researcher, Dr. David Vauzour, a Senior Research Fellow in Molecular Nutrition at Norwich Medical School University of East Anglia commented, "Demonstrating in humans that cranberry supplementation can improve cognitive performance and identifying some of the mechanisms responsible is an important step for this research field." Dr. Vauzour believes this could have implications for the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases, stating, "It is essential that novel solutions are identified to help reduce age-related neurodegeneration and until now, cranberries were an unutilized natural resource."

With dementia expected to affect approximately 152 million people by 2050, it is crucial to seek modifiable lifestyle interventions, such as diet, that could help lessen disease risk and burden. Past studies have identified that higher dietary flavonoid intake is associated with slower rates of cognitive decline and dementia, with foods rich in anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins, like berries, found to improve cognition. Cranberries are rich in polyphenols including anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins and have been recognized for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This study is one of the first to examine cranberries and their long-term impact on cognition and brain health in humans.

Using the gold standard experimental approach (randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel intervention trial) the results of this trial highlighted significantly improved episodic memory performance in combination with improved circulation of essential nutrients (e.g. oxygen and glucose) to important neural areas that support cognition – specifically memory consolidation and retrieval.

"The findings of this study are highly encouraging, considering that a relatively short 12-week cranberry intervention was able to produce significant improvements in memory and neural function," says Dr. Vauzour. "This establishes an important foundation for future research in the area of cranberries and neurological health."

To read the study in its entirety, the Frontiers in Nutrition article can be accessed here: Chronic consumption of Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon) for 12 weeks improves episodic memory and regional brain perfusion in healthy older adults: A randomised, placebo-controlled, parallel-groups feasibility study.

The study was supported by a grant from the Cranberry Institute. For more information about the Cranberry Institute, along with the health benefits of cranberries and current scientific research, visit: www.CranberryInstitute.org.

About the Cranberry Institute
The Cranberry Institute is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 to further the success of cranberry growers and the industry in the Americas through health, agricultural and environmental stewardship research as well as cranberry promotion and education. The Cranberry Institute is funded voluntarily by Supporting Members that handle, process, and sell cranberries. Supporting Members are represented in national and international regulatory matters and research efforts are done on their behalf.

Contact:
Christina Deecken
Pollock Communications
cdeecken@pollock-pr.com
212-941-1414

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-study-finds-memory-and-neurological-function-improved-by-cranberry-consumption-301551284.html

SOURCE The Cranberry Institute

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing — here’s what you should expect to spend

    Healthcare costs continue to rise, and Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Enanta's stock is down after its experimental RSV treatment failed in a mid-stage clinical trial

    Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. slid 19.3% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company said its experimental treatment for respiratory syncytial virus did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The therapy did not reduce symptoms when compared to placebo; however, the company said there was a statistically significant difference in the number of adult patients that reported undetectable RNA at day five of treatment. "Moving forward, our broad clinical d

  • Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): "How about if a child is halfway out of the birth canal? Is an abortion permissible then?"

    Dr. Yashica Robinson, Board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health and the director of the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center testified today in front of the House Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion access and care across the country. Robinson is the head of one of the last few abortion clinics in her state. While speaking before the committee Robinson emphasized the importance of abortion as essential health care.

  • People Are Sharing Small, Very Doable "Life Hacks" That Have Improved Their Mental Health Or Mood Over Time

    "It's such a small trick, but it's made a world of difference in my life."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘This isn’t just gonna go away’: Long COVID is crashing the retirement hopes of many Americans

    Long COVID-19 patients are quietly grappling with health and financial challenges that are impacting retirement plans

  • Abortion doctor hits back at GOP lawmaker in heated exchange: ‘What if your daughter was raped”

    The comments come as Democrats seek to codify abortion rights protections

  • Christopher Meloni Likes to 'Work Out Naked' at His Home Gym: 'And I Don't Black Out the Window'

    The Law & Order: Organized Crime star tells PEOPLE that he prefers to work out solo for as few interruptions as possible, joking, "I'm not to be spoken to"

  • Monkeypox in the U.S. a ‘public health urgency,’ CDC epidemiologist says, as global cases mount among ‘sexual networks’

    Yet scientists are still gathering data on whether the disease, which is transmitted through air droplets, can also be spread through sex.

  • ‘We were just in shock’ COVID-19 now causing diabetes in children

    “You need to get husband, wake up your son, you need to put him in the car and take him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta immediately,” the doctor told her.

  • Monkeypox: Five cases found in Portugal as virus spreads in Europe

    The rare infection has spread to mainland Europe with suspected cases also in Madrid.

  • The Petri Dish: Taiho acquires Cullinan cancer subsidiary in $405M deal

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more.

  • Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

    A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision. The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931. The court, however, could throw out that landmark ruling before July, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

  • With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy

    When Chandler Jones realized she was pregnant during her junior year of college, she turned to a trusted source for information and advice. “I couldn’t imagine before the internet, trying to navigate this,” said Jones, 26, who graduated Tuesday from the University of Baltimore School of Law. For now, the information is mostly used to sell us things, like baby products targeted to pregnant women.

  • Her baby died in his sleep. Her 29-year quest to find out why has led to a big breakthrough on SIDS

    To new parents, many things are terrifying—yet few of them are as scary as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. Much of how and why SIDS occurs is still unknown, but a new piece of research, published last week in eBioMedicine, found clues suggesting that there might be a biological component to it. Compared to other babies, both living and who died of other causes, infants who died of SIDS were consistently found to have lower levels of butyrylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps provide arousal from sleep.

  • Milk tea brand in China recalled for looking too similar to laundry detergent

    A milk tea brand with packaging that has a striking resemblance to laundry detergent bottles has been recalled after customers feared that children may mistakenly drink cleaning products believing it to be milk tea. Nanyeli Thai Food Restaurant, based in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, produce the Thai-style milk tea with packaging that uses a label, handle and lid design similar to those of laundry detergent bottles. Three of the restaurant’s chain outlets were selling the milk tea products in 500ml bottles across Nanjing.

  • Flexsus Selects GenXys To Accelerate Precision Medicine Program

    GenXys Health Care Systems, Inc., the global leader in precision prescribing software with embedded pharmacogenetic data, recently finalized another customer deal to advance precision medicine initiatives with Ohio-based Flexsus, the laboratory division of FlexHealth.

  • WHO raises alarm about 'healthcare on a knife-edge' in Ukraine

    The World Health Organization's Europe chief sounded the alarm on Tuesday about healthcare provision in Ukraine during the war with Russia and called for an investigation into more than 200 attacks on the healthcare system. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said every third patient had problems with access to medicines, one in five in the conflict zone needed psychological help, sexual violence was on the rise and there was a risk of cholera outbreaks. "No health professional should have to deliver healthcare on a knife-edge," Kluge added.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • TIMELINE-Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies

    The nationwide shortage of baby formula has prompted the United States to temporarily allow foreign imports from other suppliers, while reaching a deal with Abbott Laboratories on steps to resume production at its Michigan plant. Top infant formula makers, including Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle, are also ramping up supplies to the country. Abbott recalls dozens of types of powdered baby formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, made at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed those products; Recalled products had an expiry date of April 1, 2022 or later.