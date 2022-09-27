HUMAN UNITEC INTERNATIONAL INC CORPORATE UPDATE ON MARKETING AGREEMENTS FOR ITS HMNU-MSK KINESIS MEDICAL

Human Unitec International, Inc.

Champlain, New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces three strategic marketing agreements for its HMNU-MSK Kinesis Medical Equipment.

The Company is pleased to announce the delivery of the first shipment of 15 medical and wellness units to its exclusive agents in Italy in order to begin testing and deployment.

The first 10 units are assigned to Gruppo Ospedaliero Maugeri for the sport and medical pain management treatment use, the other 5 are assigned to Compagnia del Cavallo, equestrian organization of the Loro Piana Group, for the veterinarian use. Maugeri Group will introduce MSK KINESIS HMNU MEDICAL protocols and treatments first at the Spazio Maugeri, https://spaziomaugeri.it , in Milano, Largo Augusto CMA. HMNU MEDICAL is training the first staff of medical operators from Thursday, September 29 for 12 days training. Compagnia del Cavallo and its veterinary organization will start to treat competition horses as soon as the staff will complete the training at our facilities in Montreal, Canada.

According to the program scheduled with Prof. Francesco Braconaro, medical Director of Maugeri Group and Dr. Sergio Tramontano, President of Compagnia del Cavallo, the MSK KINESIS HMNU medical equipment will be in full operation before the end of November 2022.

HMNU MEDICAL is now working on new equipment to reduce inflammation produced for the extensive malfunction of the posture both on human and animals.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.:

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company engaged in Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC: HMNU).

Human Unitec International, Inc.

551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA

Contact: Telephone (917)8219585

Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuusa.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.



