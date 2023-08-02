Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is a leading healthcare company that operates in the Healthcare Plans industry. As of August 2, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $482.89, with a market capitalization of $60.51 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 5.41% today and a 7.30% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into Humana's financial performance and potential, using the GF Score and other key metrics.

Humana's GF Score is 90 out of 100, placing it in the category of stocks with good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation. These aspects include Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns.

Humana Inc. (HUM): A Healthcare Giant with Good Outperformance Potential

Humana's Financial Strength Rank is 6 out of 10. This rank measures the strength of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as interest coverage (10.34), debt to revenue ratio (0.13), and Beneish M-score (-2.81). The company's relatively low debt burden and manageable debt to revenue ratio contribute to its solid financial strength. Furthermore, the company's low Beneish M-score suggests that it is not likely to manipulate its earnings.

The company's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a high level of profitability. This rank considers factors such as Net Margin (4.63%), Piotroski F-Score (5 out of 9), and the Predictability Rank (4 stars out of 5). The company's consistent profitability over the past 10 years contributes to its high rank.

Humana's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This rank considers the 5-year revenue growth rate (15.10% per year on average), 3-year revenue growth rate (14.90%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (7.60%). The company's consistent revenue growth contributes to its high rank.

The company's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Humana's Momentum Rank is 4 out of 10, indicating moderate stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

When compared to its main competitors in the Healthcare Plans industry, Humana holds a competitive position. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has a GF Score of 84, The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) has a GF Score of 86, and CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has a GF Score of 80. With a GF Score of 90, Humana outperforms these competitors, suggesting a strong competitive position in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Humana Inc. demonstrates good outperformance potential, solid financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, fair valuation, and moderate momentum. Its competitive position in the Healthcare Plans industry further enhances its investment appeal.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

