Humana Inc (HUM) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results; Revises Full-Year EPS Guidance

  • Reported Q1 2024 GAAP EPS: $6.11, falling short of the estimated $6.12.

  • Adjusted EPS for Q1 2024: $7.23, surpassing the quarterly estimate of $6.12.

  • Q1 2024 Revenue: $29.61 billion, exceeding the estimated $28.47 billion.

  • Revised FY 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance: Lowered to approximately $13.93 from $14.87.

  • Affirmed FY 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: Maintained at approximately $16.00.

  • Medicare Advantage Membership Growth: Raised 2024 forecast by 50,000 to an anticipated growth of approximately 150,000 members.

  • Operating Cash Flow for Q1 2024: $423 million, significantly lower compared to $6.69 billion in Q1 2023.

On April 24, 2024, Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) released its 8-K filing, detailing a quarter of mixed financial results. The company reported a first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $6.11 on a GAAP basis and an adjusted EPS of $7.23, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 and higher adjusted expectations. The reported revenue for the quarter stood at $29,611 million, surpassing the estimated $28,473.25 million, indicating a robust top-line growth.

Humana Inc, a leading health insurer in the U.S., primarily focuses on government-sponsored programs such as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and military's Tricare program. The company also offers prescription drug plans and a range of other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Financial Performance and Adjustments

The company's financial performance saw a decline in GAAP pretax results from $1,614 million in the first quarter of the previous year to $1,014 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted pretax results also decreased from $1,552 million to $1,191 million year-over-year. This decline was attributed to various factors including changes in fair market value of equity securities, exit impacts from certain business segments, and costs associated with value creation initiatives.

Despite the challenges, Humana reported significant strategic gains, particularly in its Medicare Advantage and Medicaid segments. The company raised its 2024 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth forecast by 50,000, now expecting a growth of approximately 150,000 members, or 2.8 percent. This adjustment reflects Humana's continued success in organic expansion, underscored by recent contract wins in Florida, Texas, and Virginia.

Revised FY 2024 Guidance

Looking forward, Humana revised its FY 2024 EPS guidance on a GAAP basis to approximately $13.93 from the previously projected $14.87, while maintaining its adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $16.00. This revision takes into account the ongoing adjustments and the company's strategic initiatives aimed at long-term value creation.

The company's insurance segment reported a benefit ratio of 89.3%, slightly higher than the previous year, indicating increased claims costs as a percentage of premiums. However, the operating cost ratio improved, reflecting better efficiency in business operations.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Humana's operational strategies focus on enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for its members, leveraging its integrated care delivery model. The company's robust financial position, with $509 million in cash and short-term investments, supports its strategic initiatives and growth forecasts.

As Humana continues to navigate through various market and operational challenges, its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services remains steadfast. The company's ability to adapt to regulatory and market changes will be crucial in sustaining its growth trajectory and meeting its revised earnings guidance.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings release available on Humana's Investor Relations site and the recent SEC filings.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Humana Inc for further details.

