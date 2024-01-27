Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Bruce Broussard: Thank you, Lisa and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. We are going to dedicate the majority of our time today to Q&A, but I wanted to first highlight a few key messages that we hope you'll take away from our discussion today. As shared in our prepared remarks which we posted this morning along with our earnings release, I'd like to start by stating the obvious. We are disappointed in the update provided today. The Medicare Advantage sector is navigating a complex and dynamic period of change as we are all working through significant regulatory changes, while also absorbing unprecedented increases in medical cost trends. The increase in utilization that emerged late in the fourth quarter was a significant deviation from an already elevated level impacting the industry.

We take our commitments seriously and are disappointed with where we are, unable to fully offset these higher cost trends despite our best efforts to identify mitigation opportunities throughout the year. While the near-term impacts of the higher utilization are disappointing, our confidence in the long-term attractiveness of this sector and our position within has not changed. We provided you with our initial outlook for 2024 of approximately $16 in adjusted EPS. Given the recency and magnitude of the uptick in the utilization trend, we have prudently assumed that the higher costs seen in the fourth quarter persists throughout 2024. As based on our review of our initial claims data, we believe that the seasonal factors are not driving the increase.

We are committed to updating you on our progress in understanding and addressing this change throughout the year. Importantly, the MA program was designed to be dynamic and respond to changes in medical trends. Looking to 2025, we are evaluating MA pricing actions and expect earnings growth in other lines of business, as well as our ongoing productivity and trend mitigation initiatives to quickly restore our margins and resume a path of compelling earnings growth. Our current expectation is to deliver $6 to $10 of adjusted EPS growth in 2025. Notably, any outperformance we achieve in 2024 will be additive to this initial outlook. Before turning to Q&A, I'd like to provide Jim Rechtin, our president and COO, an opportunity to provide a few comments on our update this morning.

James Rechtin: Thanks Bruce. I am stepping into this role here at Humana at a time that is clearly challenging both for Humana and for the industry. Despite those challenges, it's been a very positive first few weeks. I've had the opportunity to work with a team that's quite focused, that has clarity of thought and objectives and no shortage of effort trying to address these challenges. Despite the pressures we're facing right now, I remain as optimistic about this opportunity today as I was three months ago when I agreed to step into this role. It's early in my tenure, but I do want to share just a few thoughts with the investment community. I have been impressed by the leadership demonstrated by this team. There's a clear sense of urgency in responding to the utilization trends impacting the industry.

The entire management team has been working tirelessly to understand the underlying issues that we've discussed today, and I'm confident in the approach that the team has taken with respect to assumptions around the utilization pressures we are facing. I also share the conviction of the rest of the management team regarding the need to prioritize margin recovery in 2025 and the significant multiyear opportunity that is in front of us. We operate in one of the fastest growing sectors in healthcare. Humana is uniquely positioned to bring significant value to our members, and I'm confident in our ability to drive long-term value for the healthcare system and for our shareholders. I look forward to meeting many of the participants on this call over the coming months, as well as many of our talented employees and associates across the organization.

Lisa Stoner: Thank you, Jim. We will now turn to our question-and-answer session where Bruce will be joined by Susan Diamond, our Chief Financial Officer. In fairness to those waiting in the queue, we do ask that you limit yourself to one question. Operator, please introduce the first caller.

