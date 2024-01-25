Humana Plunges as 2024 Forecast Misses, 2025 View Pulled

(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. plunged after it withdrew its 2025 earnings target and forecast 2024 profit far lower than Wall Street’s estimates, as runaway medical expenses and tighter government payment policies threaten insurers.

The Medicare-focused insurer now sees adjusted earnings of approximately $16 a share in 2024, according to a statement Thursday, compared with the $29.18 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The shares fell as much as 16% before US markets opened. If that decline holds, Humana will be set for its biggest fall since Jan. 6, 2022.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. fell as much as 3.8% in premarket trading, CVS Health Corp. fell as much as 4%, and Elevance Health Inc. fell as much as 4.2%. Centene Corp. and Cigna Group each fell 3.8%.

Humana also said in prepared remarks that it no longer believes its 2025 target of $37 a share in adjusted earnings is achievable. Humana said it now plans for $6 to $10 a share of adjusted earnings growth in 2025.

Worse Than Feared

Humana previewed fourth-quarter results last week that showed accelerating medical expenses in the fourth quarter, sending shares down across the health insurance sector.

That early release prepared investors for bad news, but the company’s outlook is even worse than investors feared.

The health insurer’s business is centered on selling private versions of US Medicare benefits for seniors, so it’s more exposed to changes in that market than any major rivals. The Medicare Advantage sector is “navigating significant regulatory changes while also absorbing unprecedented increases in medical cost trends,” the company said in prepared remarks.

US regulators are cracking down on Medicare billing practices that boost insurers’ revenue. The policy change is colliding with an uptick in costs as Covid concerns wane and patients resume seeking some care they had deferred during the pandemic, when people shied away from hospitals and clinics for fear infection.

