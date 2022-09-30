Humanforce acquires Ento, accelerating its growth journey and strengthening its market leadership

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a Sydney-based global provider of workforce management (WFM) solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ento, a WFM solution used for rostering shift management, time & attendance, leave and onboarding. The acquisition represents a significant step in Humanforce's growth journey and will strengthen and scale its market leadership position with frontline, roster-driven, shift-based workforces in the mid-market and enterprise segments, across a wide range of industry verticals.

Ento is used in 10,000 workplaces by more than 100,000 employees in key markets like retail, hospitality, facilities management, labour hire, child care, leisure, and more. Companies that utilise Ento WFM solutions include World Vision, Medibank, Mecca, Bambini Early Learning Centres and Monash University.

Clayton Pyne, Chief Executive Officer of Humanforce said, "The acquisition of Ento expands our scale and reach, reinforcing our commitment to the vision of making work easier and life better for deskless workers. We remain laser-focused on innovating in workforce management by bringing a modern, employee-centric solution to deskless workforces, which places the employee experience and talent at the core. Humanforce wants to play a critical role in helping businesses not only improve productivity, optimise costs and realise compliance confidence, but also help them strengthen their employee value proposition (EVP) in order to attract, engage and retain talent in an extremely tight labour market."

The acquisition of Ento was borne from Humanforce's second round of funding received from leading technology-focused private equity firm, AKKR in May 2022, to fuel company growth through acquisitions. Since AKKR's incremental investment into Humanforce in May this year, the company has accelerated its growth rate further, delivering fiscal year-on-year SaaS bookings growth of 67%.

Ento founder and CEO Aulay Macaulay stated "Ento has always been focused on supporting businesses with frontline workers to maintain compliance and keep their employees engaged and productive through effective workforce management solutions. We're excited for what the future holds for Ento as they now become part of the Humanforce community."

Humanforce is fully committed to helping Ento customers achieve improved productivity, compliance confidence and cost control while fostering a more positive employee experience with workforce management technologies which are purpose-built for shift- and roster-driven ('deskless') workforces.

Humanforce is a leading provider of shift-based workforce management solutions that simplifies onboarding, scheduling, time and attendance, employee engagement and communication. Customers in more than 23 countries use Humanforce to optimise costs, realise compliance confidence, empower their team and drive growth. Customers include Secure Parking, Flight Centre, Aveo, Estia, Accor, Delaware North and more. Humanforce was founded in Sydney in 2002, and today has offices across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK. https://humanforce.com

Founded in Australia in 2009, Ento is a powerful workforce management solution that allows shift-based workforces to manage rostering, time & attendance, leave, and onboarding from one centralised platform. More than 10,000 workplaces use the platform, including in retail, childcare, and labour-hire. https://ento.com/

