U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.50
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,369.00
    -108.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,336.75
    -40.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.00
    -10.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.66 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.89
    +0.19 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0700
    -0.2590 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,463.48
    +1,423.91 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.71
    +61.90 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.09
    -25.01 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Humanising Autonomy Raises $11 Million Series A Funding to Change How Machines Understand People Globally

·4 min read

Funding round will scale the deployment of Humanising Autonomy's computer vision-based technology in Asia, Europe and North America to ethically understand and predict human behaviour.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanising Autonomy, a behaviour AI company using modular, low-power computer vision technology to ethically understand and predict human behaviour, has raised an $11 million Series A funding round.

Co-led by Beacon Capital LLP and Emellience Partners, the strategic investment arm of Nihon Unisys Group, this funding will accelerate its cloud-based deployment into additional industries and geographic markets. It follows a $6 million Seed round and brings the total capital raised to $17 million.

Funding will also help to scale the use of its Behaviour AI platform to inform business decision-making processes that use data captured from cameras.

"People are interacting with machines more than ever before," says Maya Pindeus, co-founder and chief executive officer of Humanising Autonomy. "Whether we're walking, shopping, driving, looking at billboards or just being at work, our world is laden with automation that doesn't understand how people behave. That lack of human context leads to inefficient decisions by the machine, uninformed operational strategies by the business responsible for them and, ultimately, a poor experience for us as people."

"Our technology is changing how machines understand people and how businesses evaluate and extract insight from their data," Pindeus continues. "We are delighted to work with our new partners Emellience and Beacon Capital in scaling our efforts in developing ethical technology built around people to ensure human/machine interaction is safer, more efficient, effective and more human."

Since partnering with leading chip manufacturers such as Ambarella and launching new cloud-based products in 2020, Humanising Autonomy has rapidly expanded the value and application of its GDPR-compliant software.

The London-based company is set to launch products for advertisement effectiveness, smartphone applications, and construction and warehouse safety in 2022. It will also expand its existing offerings within the automotive and dashcam industry, where Humanising Autonomy's software can alert drivers in real-time of potential safety incidents and inform fleet management systems of risky driving situations.

Humanising Autonomy will also use this investment to expand its diverse team across Europe, Asia and North America.

Maria Dramalioti-Taylor, managing partner at Beacon Capital said: "Humanising Autonomy takes a radically new approach to solving the challenges of human-to-machine interaction and catalysing the adoption of autonomous technologies in densely populated areas such as cities, large construction sites or hybrid robotic lines. Humanising Autonomy fuses computer vision, AI and edge computing and has gained an impressive set of clients over a very short period of time. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Maya, Raunaq and Leslie and be part of their journey in creating an environment where machines and humans coexist synergistically and risk-free."

Kazuo Nagai, chief executive officer of Emellience Partners, commented in support of the announcement: "Humanising Autonomy's breakthrough approach to artificial intelligence applies a fundamental level of understanding to computer vision that will propel the technology far beyond capabilities seen in the market today." He continued, "We thoroughly believe their approach will make the world a safer and better place, and are thrilled to join as a lead investor alongside such a visionary team."

The Series A round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including Anthemis Group, Global Brain Corporation, Synapse Partners, Amplifier, Aken Capital and Guy Hands, founder and chairman of Terra Firma Capital Partners, one of Europe's largest private-equity firms.

ABOUT HUMANISING AUTONOMY

Based in London, Humanising Autonomy is changing the way machines understand humans. Its diverse team combines customer-centric product design, proven engineering methodologies and one of the largest proprietary human behaviour data sets to develop technology that can accurately and ethically understand and predict the way we behave. Powered by patented computer-vision models and adhering to strict ethical use of data, Humanising Autonomy's Behaviour AI platform offers usable insight, both in real time and for historical analysis to help customers make smarter business decisions. Humanising Autonomy is the proud recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2021, Together for Safer Roads Truck of the Future Award, and Forbes 30 Under 30. Learn more at www.humanisingautonomy.com.

Contact:
Emily Taylor
073086 58586
emily@humanisingautonomy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanising-autonomy-raises-11-million-series-a-funding-to-change-how-machines-understand-people-globally-301405147.html

SOURCE Humanising Autonomy

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • IBM’s Revenue Misses Wall Street Projections as Client Spending Slows

    Total revenue for the September quarter rose to $17.62 billion, shy of analysts’ expectations as the company said its cloud business and some clients’ pause in spending weighed on its results.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Madison Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Madison Investors Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 0.07% was recorded by the fund’s Class Y shares for the third quarter of 2021, with an 11.86% gain on a year-to-date basis, compared to the […]

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • The Second U.S. Bitcoin ETF Is Set to Start Trading Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The second-ever U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund is set to launch on Friday.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange

  • Bitcoin passes all-time high, nears $67K

    CoinDesk Managing Director Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Bitcoin's price surge and what might drive the price moving forward.&nbsp;