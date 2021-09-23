U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.85
    +60.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.80
    +556.48 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,040.52
    +143.68 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.21
    +34.65 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.36
    +1.13 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.60
    -27.20 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0128 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1550
    +0.3770 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,814.93
    +441.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.10
    -7.82 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Humanity 2.0 Appoints Jim Pitofsky to Advisory Board - Rome, Italy

·3 min read

Non-Profit assembling world's greatest strategic minds in collaboration with Holy See (Vatican) based impact initiatives

VATICAN CITY, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 /Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Jim Pitofsky to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0's impact initiatives.

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; "Jim is one of the most important social impact connectors in the U.S. and we are honored he has accepted to join our Advisory Board. I look forward to collaborating with him on discerning new ways to accelerate human flourishing globally and identifying new partners to scale our impact."

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe
Bill Hilf; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan
Tae Yoo; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco
Carlo D'Asaro Biondo; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google
Jean Oelwang; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin
Jim Pitofsky; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation
Hilary Pennington; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation
Dinah McLeod; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team
Matt Bird; Chief Executive Officer, CommPro Worldwide
Fr. Philip Larrey; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Jim Pitofsky

Jim is the Managing Director of Strategic Alliances at the John Templeton Foundation, a $3B foundation where he builds partnerships with philanthropists, such as Giving Pledgers, and with executives at foundations and companies. Prior to joining JTF, Jim was Chief Strategy Officer at the Arizona Community Foundation where he oversaw strategic planning and execution, public policy, education, and strategic alliances, as well as ACF's Center for Business Philanthropy. Jim also served as the V.P. and Acting President of the Echoing Green Foundation, supporting hundreds of social entrepreneurs around the world; the Deputy Director of the National Youth Leadership Council, one of the leading service-learning organizations in the U.S. and the world; and the Executive Director for Hands-on Bay Area, the leading manager of corporate volunteerism in the Bay Area. Additionally, Jim founded and directed an organization that worked internationally to create school/community and business/education partnerships and was adopted by the National Association of Partners in Education. During that time, he also served as the elected President of the National and Community Service Coalition and led their federal public policy efforts.

Throughout his career, Jim has worked closely with CEOs, foundation executives, philanthropists, celebrities, policy-makers, and nonprofit leaders to advance philanthropy, education reform, leadership development, social entrepreneurship, community service, and racial and economic equity. He has been a speaker at the World Economic Forum (Davos), FORTUNE Magazine CEO Forum, the White House Conference on Philanthropy, the Milken Institute, and hundreds of other convenings of corporate, philanthropic, and nonprofit leaders. He has also organized meetings around the world in places such as the White House and the Vatican and facilitated convenings such as TED.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private, and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

For more information visit:www.humanity2-0.org | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

CONTACT:

Humanity 2.0 Communications:
Matt Bird
Advisory Council Member
P: +1 646.401.4499
E: matt@commpro.com

PR & Media Contact:
Nicole Liddy
Project Manager
CommPro Worldwide
E: Nicole.liddy@commpro.com
C: 848-702-4173

SOURCE: Humanity 2.0



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665338/Humanity-20-Appoints-Jim-Pitofsky-to-Advisory-Board--Rome-Italy

Recommended Stories

  • Ginger Zee shares why Gabby Petito's story felt 'eerily' similar: 'I was lucky…I got out'

    Meteorologist Ginger Zee shares that she experienced partner abuse as she reflects on the death of Gabby Petito.

  • Was This ‘Commotion’ in a Wyoming Restaurant the Last Time Gabby Petito Was Seen Alive?

    via YouTubeOne of the final sightings of Gabby Petito before she vanished was so alarming to staff at a Wyoming restaurant that they reported the encounter to the FBI this week.Details on the Aug. 27 incident at The Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson are scarce, but a witness told CNN there was a “commotion” for all to see as tensions apparently built between Petito and Brian Laundrie, her fiancé who vanished around the same time the 22-year-old Long Island native’s body was found.Laundrie, who

  • 3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

    For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. No one can time the next market crash, but investors should be ready with a plan. Investing in great companies when the market takes their share prices down can help supercharge investors' nest eggs.

  • Health insurer Cigna names new CEO of Evernorth unit

    The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown resilient growth in the last few quarters. Palmer, who has been with Cigna for 23 years and most recently served as the chief operating office of Evernorth, will start in his new role from January. Tim Wentworth, the current CEO of Evernorth, will retire by the end of this year, the company said.

  • YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant - T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Towns Nationwide

    T‑Mobile has committed $25M to small town grants over the next five years, starting with these 25 deserving communities across the country

  • Activist Bluebell Raises Pressure on Glaxo CEO Walmsley

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners turned up the pressure on GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, questioning her leadership of the U.K. drugmaker after following Elliott Investment Management in buying a stake.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market

  • Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number of migrants at the Texas camp had been reduced to 3,671, Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens said Thursday morning. The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden.

  • New York City Restaurant Brawl Involving 4 Black Women Has Black Lives Matter Concerned About COVID-19 Vaccine Discrimination

    BLM New York's staunch claims come following a heated altercation that occurred between three Black women from Texas and Carmine's hostess

  • Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

    One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers. “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi told The Associated Press, speaking in Kabul.

  • 'Missing white woman syndrome': Gabby Petito coverage prompts media criticism for ignoring cases involving people of color

    The intense national interest in the case has prompted criticism of news outlets for not covering similar cases involving Black, brown or Indigenous victims.

  • Remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says

    Officials with the FBI said Tuesday that an autopsy confirmed that the remains found in Wyoming this past weekend are that of a Florida woman reported missing earlier this month.

  • Famed cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows

    Washington National Cathedral has chosen contemporary artist Kerry James Marshall, renowned for his wide-ranging works depicting African American life, to design new stained-glass windows with themes of racial justice that will replace a set with Confederate imagery that the landmark sanctuary removed in 2017. The cathedral on Thursday said he will design four windows that will tell “a new and more complete” story of the nation's racial history. Poet Elizabeth Alexander will write a poem to be inscribed in stone tablets alongside the windows, overlaying older tablets that venerated the lives of Confederate soldiers, the cathedral said in a statement.

  • Dad of 3 girls killed in New Zealand says he's forgiven wife

    The father of three young girls who were killed last week in New Zealand said Thursday his precious angels had been ripped away from him in a loss he would carry for the rest of his life. Dickason wrote his thoughts in a letter that was read aloud by a reverend during a candlelight vigil that was attended by hundreds of people outside the family’s home in the South Island town of Timaru. Lauren Dickason, 40, has been charged with murder in the deaths of her twin 2-year-old girls Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Liane, in a crime that has shocked New Zealand.

  • Biden to Tap Wall Street and Crypto Critic to Lead Bank Regulator: Report

    The Biden administration intends to nominate vocal Wall Street and cryptocurrency critic Saule Omarova as the top official overseeing banking regulations, Bloomberg reported. President Joe Biden is expected to choose Omarova to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises about 1,200 banks and federal savings associations, as soon as this week, sources told the news agency. Omarova, a Kazakhstan native, currently teaches law at Cornell University Law School.

  • Three Sisters Among Dozens Sexually Abused by Orthodox Headmistress: Cops

    Ronen Zvulun via ReutersThree sisters are among dozens of former students who say they were sexually abused by Malka Leifer, their former principal at the ultra Orthodox Adass Israel school for girls in the mid-2000s. On Thursday, Leifer was ordered to stand trial on 70 counts of child sex abuse after a Melbourne court heard testimony from the sisters, a former colleague and an ex-husband of one of the victims.Leifer fled to Israel to try and avoid the justice system when allegations against her

  • United Airlines accused of refusing employee exemptions to vaccine mandate

    United Airlines Inc is facing claims that it unlawfully denied religious and medical exemptions from a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccines after allegedly making it difficult for workers to apply for them. Six United employees filed a class action in Texas federal court on Tuesday claiming that workers who sought exemptions from the vaccine mandate were subjected to intrusive inquiries about their medical conditions or religious beliefs, including a requirement that they obtain letters from pastors. Chicago-based United in a statement said the lawsuit was without merit, and that it has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from employees since announcing its vaccine requirement last month.

  • Hispanic population booms over last decade, tipping political landscape

    Data: Brookings Institution; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios A new census analysis shows the Hispanic or Latino population in the U.S. grew by 23% during the past decade — but some metro areas saw a population boom three or more times that rate.Why it matters: It's Hispanic Heritage Month. The national population is changing, and the rapidly growing and more dispersed Latino populations come with important implications for U.S. politics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

    It is not known who made the cross – or when

  • Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Tessa Majors' death

    Majors, 18, was killed in New York City's Morningside Park in December 2019 after she was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery.

  • UN anti-racism event, rejected by some, recommits to goals

    The U.N. General Assembly pledged Wednesday to redouble efforts to combat racism around the world, commemorating a landmark but contentious 2001 anti-racism conference by holding an anniversary meeting once again riven with divisions. Looking back on the two decades since the conference in Durban, South Africa, the assembly adopted a resolution that acknowledged some progress but deplored what it called a rise in discrimination, violence and intolerance directed at people of African heritage and many other groups — from the Roma to refugees, the young to the old, people with disabilities to people who have been displaced. At a meeting focused on reparations and racial justice for people with African heritage, the assembly pointed to the effects of slavery, colonialism and genocide and called for ensuring that people of African descent can seek “adequate reparation or satisfaction” through national institutions.