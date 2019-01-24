Humanity Can’t Survive Digital Age Without Crypto: Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

By CCN.com: Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire says humanity can't survive the digital age without crypto because its decentralized nature and resiliency make it indispensable. Allaire made the remarks at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Allaire says cryptocurrency skeptics are merely that way because they're unfamiliar with the new technology.

'Cryptography is Fundamental to the Future'

“People throw around 'crypto' like it’s a bad thing — it’s scary," Allaire said January 23. "Guess what? Cryptography is at the foundation of protecting modern society, human privacy. It’s a fundamental tool of our cyber defenses. It’s a fundamental tool of every corporation."

Allaire pointed out that modern society relies on digital infrastructure. Accordingly, humanity ultimately won't be able to survive the digital age without digital currencies.

