Humanize IT - The New Managed Services Platform

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 31, 2022 -- Utilizing their conversation level framework, Humanize IT, formerly Managed Services Platform, makes it possible for every account manager to bring vCIO value to their clientele.

In 2013, Managed Services Platform went on a mission to deliver client success by creating a platform to make genuine human connections and empower operations. Four years later, Managed Services Platform partnered with Virtual C to further their clients' success by focusing on building business relationships through coaching and a top-down approach to better client communications. Managed Services Platform is now taking the next step, evolving to become Humanize IT. Humanize IT is the final phase in this metamorphosis, growing from Managed Services Platform and emerging anew.

Humanize IT brings the customer back into focus and increases revenue for MSPs through conversations, not presentations. Participating with Humanize IT coaches and community allows members to become more than vendors to their clients. They become business partners. Within weeks, members can take client engagement to the next level, create business-driven projects, increase customer buy-in, connect with C-suite and elevate their MSPs.

With an emphasis on cultivating personal connections with clients, MSPs are growing by utilizing the tools and resources of Humanize IT.

"We use the Needs Assessment questionnaires and report to differentiate ourselves through the sales process. We have been growing our MSP 20% year to year."

Eric Baryol

CEO - Leverage IT

To provide real support from real people and grow MSPs with a winning framework, Humanize IT offers both monthly and annual multi-tiered plans. Everything from report templates to client engagement strategy is provided with personal 1:1s, regular updates and guided courses. Humanize IT is focused on changing the face of the IT world by bringing MSPs and their clients together.

For more information, visit humanizeit.biz

Contact: info@humanizeit.biz

