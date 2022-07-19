U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Humanized Mouse Model Market Size to Grow by USD 119.20 million, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A humanized mouse model is an organism that has been genetically engineered to study immune responses to drugs or identify potential disease targets. The "Humanized Mouse Model Market by Product (genetically humanized mouse model and cell-based humanized mouse model) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Humanized Mouse Model Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the humanized mouse model market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 119.2 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. Europe will contribute 34% to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population and increased prevalence of neurological disorders, diabetes, and obesity, which is creating growth opportunities for the market in focus in the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics is driving the market growth. Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have made guidelines and protocols to effectively control the occurrence of COVID-19. These organizations focus on creating a standard protocol, framework, and national and international plans for mitigating and preventing the spread of coronavirus, which can be done by ensuring proper diagnostic and treatment capabilities. This has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The availability of substitutes is challenging the humanized mouse model market growth. Animal welfare groups such as PETA are pressurizing researchers to stop the use of animals for testing. The drawbacks of animal experimentation include ethical concerns, the need for skilled manpower, time-consuming protocols, and high costs. Hence, different methods and alternative organisms, such as cell culture methods for drug analysis, artificial blood vessel systems for testing chemicals, and rapid computer simulations, are being used in research for diseases such as diabetes. The emergence of these alternative models has been rapid. However, they have still not affected the demand for humanized mouse models. Therefore, these alternative models need more R&D for targeted therapies.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges that will shape the future of the humanized mouse model market, View our Sample Report right now!

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The genetically humanized mouse model segment will contribute significantly to market growth. The adoption of genetically humanized mouse models is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the growth of the global molecular and genetic research industries.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our sample report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bioinformatics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 119.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 Key leading countries

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive Landscape

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Champions Oncology Inc.

  • 11.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • 11.5 Creative Biolabs

  • 11.6 Envigo

  • 11.7 genOway

  • 11.8 ingenious targeting laboratory

  • 11.9 JSR Corp.

  • 11.10 Taconic Biosciences Inc.

  • 11.11 The Jackson Laboratory

  • 11.12 TRANS GENIC Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanized-mouse-model-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-119-20-million-34-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe---technavio-301587537.html

SOURCE Technavio

