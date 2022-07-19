Humanized Mouse Model Market Size to Grow by USD 119.20 million, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A humanized mouse model is an organism that has been genetically engineered to study immune responses to drugs or identify potential disease targets. The "Humanized Mouse Model Market by Product (genetically humanized mouse model and cell-based humanized mouse model) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. Europe will contribute 34% to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population and increased prevalence of neurological disorders, diabetes, and obesity, which is creating growth opportunities for the market in focus in the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics is driving the market growth. Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have made guidelines and protocols to effectively control the occurrence of COVID-19. These organizations focus on creating a standard protocol, framework, and national and international plans for mitigating and preventing the spread of coronavirus, which can be done by ensuring proper diagnostic and treatment capabilities. This has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The availability of substitutes is challenging the humanized mouse model market growth. Animal welfare groups such as PETA are pressurizing researchers to stop the use of animals for testing. The drawbacks of animal experimentation include ethical concerns, the need for skilled manpower, time-consuming protocols, and high costs. Hence, different methods and alternative organisms, such as cell culture methods for drug analysis, artificial blood vessel systems for testing chemicals, and rapid computer simulations, are being used in research for diseases such as diabetes. The emergence of these alternative models has been rapid. However, they have still not affected the demand for humanized mouse models. Therefore, these alternative models need more R&D for targeted therapies.

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The genetically humanized mouse model segment will contribute significantly to market growth. The adoption of genetically humanized mouse models is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the growth of the global molecular and genetic research industries.

Some Companies Mentioned

Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 119.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Champions Oncology Inc.

11.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

11.5 Creative Biolabs

11.6 Envigo

11.7 genOway

11.8 ingenious targeting laboratory

11.9 JSR Corp.

11.10 Taconic Biosciences Inc.

11.11 The Jackson Laboratory

11.12 TRANS GENIC Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

