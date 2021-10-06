U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Humanized Mouse Model Market Size to Increase by USD 119 Mn | 18.45% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 Amid Pandemic | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The humanized mouse model market size is expected to increase by USD 119.20 million from 2021 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 14%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Humanized Mouse Model Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover life sciences tools & services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in the Humanized Mouse Model Market Report.
Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The humanized mouse model market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics. Also, increasing applications of humanized mouse models will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The Humanized Mouse Model Market is segmented by Product (Genetically humanized mouse model and Cell-based humanized mouse model), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and Academic and research institutions), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This report presents a detailed picture of the humanized mouse model market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The humanized mouse model market covers the following areas:

Humanized Mouse Model Market Sizing
Humanized Mouse Model Market Forecast
Humanized Mouse Model Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Champions Oncology Inc.

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Envigo

  • genOway

  • ingenious targeting laboratory

  • JSR Corp.

  • Taconic Biosciences Inc.

  • The Jackson Laboratory

  • TRANS GENIC Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Cryogenic Vials Market - Global cryogenic vials market is segmented by type (internally threaded cryogenic vials and externally threaded cryogenic vials) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market - Global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented by product (benchtop centrifuges and floor standing centrifuges), application (research and diagnostics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 119.20 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanized-mouse-model-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-119-mn--18-45-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021-amid-pandemic--technavio-301393365.html

SOURCE Technavio

