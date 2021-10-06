Humanized Mouse Model Market Size to Increase by USD 119 Mn | 18.45% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 Amid Pandemic | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The humanized mouse model market size is expected to increase by USD 119.20 million from 2021 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 14%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Humanized Mouse Model Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The humanized mouse model market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics. Also, increasing applications of humanized mouse models will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The Humanized Mouse Model Market is segmented by Product (Genetically humanized mouse model and Cell-based humanized mouse model), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and Academic and research institutions), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This report presents a detailed picture of the humanized mouse model market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The humanized mouse model market covers the following areas:

Humanized Mouse Model Market Sizing

Humanized Mouse Model Market Forecast

Humanized Mouse Model Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Champions Oncology Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Envigo

genOway

ingenious targeting laboratory

JSR Corp.

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

TRANS GENIC Inc.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 119.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

