Humanoid Robot Market Size to Grow by USD 9.74 Bn, Demand for Enhanced Visibility and Flexibility in Industrial Operations to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Humanoid Robot Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The humanoid robot market is estimated to grow by USD 9.74 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 49.37% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Humanoid Robot Market 2022-2026
Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in industrial operations is driving the humanoid robot market growth. The production of humanoid robots has increased owing to the growing demand for automation in automobiles from countries such as Japan and China. The adoption of humanoid robots also helps manufacturers achieve high precision, quality, visibility, and flexibility.

The emergence of smart manufacturing is a key trend in the market. The growth of automation, data integration, human-machine interaction, electrification, and connectivity has paved the way for the adoption of smart manufacturing. Industrial machines and robots should be equipped with IoT-integrated microprocessors, microcontrollers, sensors, and switches that can optimize production efficiency to enable smart manufacturing.

Vendor Landscape

The humanoid robot market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Manufacturers are offering customized products and services, which is intensifying the competition in the market. Automation solution providers are focusing on innovations in industrial sensors. Moreover, government initiatives in APAC, North America, and Europe are driving the growth of the global humanoid robot market. They are encouraging automation solution providers to invest in R&D activities and product innovation. In addition, technological innovations, service delivery innovation, and supply-demand imbalance are some of the factors that are driving disruption in the global humanoid robot market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International, Engineered Arts Ltd., EZ-Robot Inc., Hajime Research Institute Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd., Invento Research Inc., KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics SL, Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, Ubtech Robotics Inc., and WowWee Group Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into categories such as growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

  • By component, the market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Humanoid Robot Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 49.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

41.26

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International, Engineered Arts Ltd., EZ-Robot Inc., Hajime Research Institute Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd., Invento Research Inc., KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics SL, Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, Ubtech Robotics Inc., and WowWee Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Hajime Research Institute Ltd.

  • 10.4 HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd.

  • 10.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP.

  • 10.7 PAL Robotics SL

  • 10.8 ROBOTIS Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 SoftBank Group Corp.

  • 10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

  • 10.12 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanoid-robot-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-74-bn-demand-for-enhanced-visibility-and-flexibility-in-industrial-operations-to-drive-growth---technavio-301635745.html

SOURCE Technavio

