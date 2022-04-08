U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Humanoid Robot Market worth $17.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Humanoid Robot Market by Component (Hardware (Sensors, Actuator, Power Source, Control System/Controller), Software), Motion Type (Biped, Wheel Drive), Application and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 63.5% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the humanoid robot market is expected to be driven by growing development of humanoid robots with advanced features, increasing use of humanoids as educational robots, surging demand for humanoid robots from retail industry for personal assistance, and rising demand for humanoid robot from medical sector.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99567653

Hardware segment to hold the largest share of humanoid robot market in 2021

The market for the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period. The hardware components add major value to the humanoid robots, making them look like humans. The control system is the major sub-component of a humanoid as it processes the data received by the sensor system and sends commands to the actuators to act accordingly based on the output of the decision process.

Personal assistance and caregiving application segment to hold the largest market share in 2021

Humanoid robots are highly adopted for personal assistance and caregiving to provide patients with personal care at hospitals and homes. Hospitals across the globe are highly implementing biped humanoid robots in COVID-19 wards, which is fueling the growth of this market. In hospitals and homes, humanoids take care of patients and older people and assist them in their daily routine, e.g., providing them medicines on time. They are programmed to handle the routine tasks that caregivers are usually responsible for, such as checking vital signs, administering medication, assisting with feedings, and alerting healthcare professionals in case of an emergency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Humanoid Robot Market"
123 – Tables
46 – Figures
174 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=99567653

The APAC humanoid robot market is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The humanoid robot market players in APAC are the key inventors as well as innovators of the technology; hence, the region is expected to account for the second-largest market share of 2021. APAC is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the major applications during the forecast period. As the elderly population in APAC countries such as China and Japan are on the rise, the region is expected to employ humanoids for the personal assistance and caregiving application.

Major players operating in the humanoid robot market are SoftBank Robotics (Japan), ROBOTIS (South Korea), KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd. (China), HANSON ROBOTICS LTD. (Hong Kong), PAL Robotics (Spain), and TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan).

Related Reports:

Service Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Environment, Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education, Personal), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Top Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Defense, Rescue, and Security) - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/humanoid-robot-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/humanoid-robot.asp

