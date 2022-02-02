U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,577.69
    +31.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,534.44
    +129.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,396.49
    +50.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.73
    -20.01 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.65 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7480
    -0.0520 (-2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    -0.3720 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,472.00
    -1,345.03 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.34
    -24.13 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Humans should drive our transit future, not autonomous vehicles

John Samuelsen
·4 min read

Just like the pilots in command of a highly automated aircraft, human operators must be onboard all passenger transport vehicles no matter their level of automation. Congress has a chance to affirm this safety standard as it debates an appropriate federal response to the rapid and hasty emergence of largely unregulated autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies.

Every day, in transit systems across America, frontline workers safely operate buses, trains and vans. They respond to emergencies, ensure accessibility for the disabled and elderly, and keep passengers as safe as possible during a deadly pandemic. These workers are trained to perform these duties simultaneously while driving vehicles filled with passengers.

No level of automation can replace them, even as some in the tech industry claim they can eliminate the human operator in “fully” autonomous vehicles. This is a dangerous idea that Congress and the Biden administration must take off the table.

Transportation workers are committed to being on the frontlines of evolving transportation technologies. For us, innovation is a way of life; we’ve helped to implement decades of next-generation vehicles and systems. But what we’re seeing today isn’t just about innovating – it’s about disseminating unproven, poorly regulated driverless vehicles on our roads.

The tech and corporate interests flooding communities with these vehicles are simply not being held to the highest safety standards or facing rigorous federal oversight and enforcement. That must change.

A highly automated vehicle in commercial settings should never eliminate the qualified onboard operator, any more than we would allow autopilot features in commercial aircraft at 30,000 feet to eliminate pilots in the cockpit.

The AV industry’s business pursuits are designed around a single objective: to chase sales and profits without facing proper federal regulatory scrutiny or meeting important safety data transparency standards. These companies are evading the conversation in the light of day about whether their AV technologies are safe, undermining transit users or the public interest, meeting important equity objectives, or eliminating good, union jobs. The burden is on them to prove their value.

Nevertheless, we must have that conversation and enact strong policies before our government approves the widespread placement of these vehicles on our roads or in our transit systems.

In AV pilot programs today, some companies even refer to the drivers they plan to eventually phase out as a “monitor” rather than an operator. This is an insult to the workers and a ruse for passengers. They are not monitors, but rather professionals who are there to ensure the trip is safe. A highly automated vehicle in commercial settings should never eliminate the qualified onboard operator, any more than we would allow autopilot features in commercial aircraft at 30,000 feet to eliminate pilots in the cockpit. Any new AV law Congress passes must mandate a human operator aboard all passenger transit operations.

Legislation must also mandate federal government action with clear timelines to regulate how or whether AVs are deployed. These dictates must establish a foundation for ensuring driverless vehicles meet the highest safety standards. They must require the vehicles that are deployed be equipped with human intervention and control capability in the wake of a high-profile dispute between the National Transportation Safety Board and Tesla over the company’s claims about “full self-driving” features. And they must tighten up standards and place hard limits on the Department of Transportation’s issuance of waivers and exemptions from federal vehicle safety requirements. Most Americans would be terrified to know that the AV experiments they see on our roads today are not subject to rigorous safety regulations.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken critical steps to shift the debate away from the AV industry’s needs to the needs of workers and passengers through just-released innovation principles. Buttigieg has committed to policies that will “empower workers” by expanding access to skills, training, and “the choice of a union,” ensuring workers have a “seat at the table in shaping innovation.” This represents a sea change by centering workers and broad public benefits rather than making someone wealthy. Congress would be well-advised to adopt this approach in AV legislation.

Securing workers’ seat at the table can be accomplished with sensible policy reforms. Transit systems, with their highly unionized workforce, should be required to give advance notice to their workers when AV tests or deployments are planned. Gaining a worker perspective early on will invite valuable experience and expertise into the process and ensure AV applications are safe and not simply tools to eliminate and deskill employees.

This new approach to boost worker voice shouldn’t be an aspiration but rather a matter of explicit federal policy. It should be anchored in this committee’s AV legislation and DOT policy and managed through the labor-management negotiations process, which has always helped to address job impacts, training needs and safety, and enabled implementation of new technology.

Congress and the Biden administration have a chance to act decisively and ensure that workers and the public interest, not the profit motives of tech companies and large corporations, drive the future of AV technologies in our transit systems and on our roads.

Recommended Stories

  • Stacey Abrams Spent $1.4 Million on Private Security Fighting for Voting Rights

    Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight political action committee spent almost $1.4 million on private security in 2021 for the group, according to Insider. These security payments stood out because not many political committees or candidates spend such a large sum of money on private security, reported Insider.

  • Factbox-The U.S. redistricting legal battles that could affect control of Congress

    North Carolina's top court will hear arguments on Wednesday over whether the state's new congressional map illegally favors Republicans. The case is among dozens of lawsuits filed in states around the country challenging congressional lines drawn as part of a once-a-decade cycle. How the litigation is resolved could have a significant impact on the battle for control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

  • Surprising Numbers Behind Which NYC Schools Actually Educate Kids

    A Jan. 14 study from the MIT Department of Economics and the National Bureau of Economic Research reports that: Estimates from … New York City suggest the relationship between widely reported school performance ratings and white enrollment shares reflects selection bias rather than causal school value-added … Higher-income and nonminority students tend to have better […]

  • Missouri attorney general seeks restraining order against Columbia Public Schools to stop COVID mask mandate

    Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed motions for temporary restraining orders against CPS and two other districts over mask enforcement.

  • The record $1 trillion trade deficit doesn’t even count hundreds of millions of small packages mailed directly from China

    Customs loophole costs Americans three-quarters of a million jobs and adds $128 billion to the real trade deficit

  • CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

    Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered that he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote.

  • Chile Vote Marks First Step in Long Path to Seizing Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposal that opens the door to nationalizing some of the biggest copper and lithium mines in the world was approved in first instance by a committee as part of the drafting of a new constitution in Chile.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hed

  • Electric Cars vs. Gas Cars Pros and Cons

    There's a lot to know about the advantages and disadvantages of owning an EV.

  • Ford Is an Overnight Success Years in the Making

    The company is making remarkable headway selling EVs and improving profits. Its quarterly results are due on Thursday.

  • DA: Boston police officer found dead outside Canton home during Saturday's storm

    The DA says the death of John O'Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, is under investigation.

  • Scott Jensen wins Minnesota GOP gubernatorial straw poll

    Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has won the Republican Party's latest gubernatorial straw poll, garnering support of 38% of activists who participated in Tuesday's precinct caucuses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Results posted online showed Sen. Paul Gazelka finishing second with 14%. Dermatologist Neil Shah held a narrow lead for third, with 92% of precincts reporting.Why it matters: The results provide a snapshot of where core GOP activists stand wit

  • Mount Laurel boy's burn accident prompts outpouring of support

    Ryan Jastrzembski, an 11-year-old Mount Laurel boy, faces an 'extremely tough road' to recovery, says appeal seeking help for the burn victim and his family

  • What the end of affirmative action would mean for U.S. colleges

    More than four decades after the practice was first ruled constitutional, the Supreme Court appears primed to ban racial considerations in college admissions.

  • Biden directs Pentagon to send thousands of troops to Eastern Europe "in the coming days"

    President Biden has formally approved the deployment of thousands of troops to shore up NATO defenses in Eastern Europe "in the coming days," the Pentagon announced Wednesday.Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. troop movement directed by the commander in chief in response to Russia's massive military buildup on Ukraine's borders.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine itself, which is not a NATO member, but ha

  • 2022 Rivian R1T Smashes Ram TRX to Become Quickest Pickup We’ve Tested

    The electric pickup’s 3.3-second blast to 60 mph takes the record from the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX and its 3.7-second run.

  • Putin says 'life goes on' in spite of 'difficult' virus situation in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that despite the "difficult" coronavirus situation in Russia, "life goes on."Russia has set records for daily case numbers multiple times this month amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, The Associated Press reported. On Tuesday, the country reported a new high of 124,693 daily infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Even as cases continue to surge,...

  • Exclusive-In heated meeting, India seeks tougher action from U.S. tech giants on fake news

    Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters, the government's latest altercation with Big Tech. The officials, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), strongly criticised the companies and said their inaction on fake news was forcing the Indian government to order content takedowns, which in turn drew international criticism that authorities were suppressing free expression, two sources said. The sources, who were familiar with the proceedings at the virtual meeting on Monday, described the conversation as tense and heated, signalling a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Psaki dodges question on when Biden believes human life begins

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question on abortion Tuesday and declined to say when President Biden believes that life begins.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Poll: Trump would beat DeSantis in a Florida GOP primary, but DeSantis would do better against Biden

    Poll: Trump would beat DeSantis in a Florida GOP primary, but DeSantis would do better against Biden