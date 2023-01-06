U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.89
    +98.73 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Humans Are Powering the New AI Revolution

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is taking over the world, and companies in every industry are wondering if they will be disrupted by this technology. From search engines and journalism to therapy and coding, AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work.

At the forefront of this exciting industry is ChatGPT, the revolutionary chatbot platform by OpenAI that is gaining attention from entrepreneurs and investors alike. "I'm really excited about the potential of AI," said Aaron Kemmer, President of Magic. "ChatGPT is just the tip of the iceberg, and every day we're seeing new exciting products that are reimagining how all aspects of work are done."

Behind every successful AI system is a team of hardworking humans, and that's where Magic comes in. Magic's "human in the loop" approach has provided thousands of workers to companies looking to quickly scale up their human teams, many of which are using these workers to train their AI algorithms.

Companies partner with Magic to help them train their AI algorithms across content moderation, content creation, transcription in healthcare settings, customer support, and more.

"At Magic, we understand the limitations of traditional AI systems and have developed a solution that combines the best of both human and machine intelligence," said Aaron Kemmer, President of Magic. "We are providing AI to remote workers, and remote workers to AI companies."

Magic offers a range of services to support the growth and success of AI companies, such data labeling, annotation, transcription, evaluating their models, and performing the work that will be used to train their data sets.

"Our human-in-the-loop approach is helping businesses across Silicon Valley and beyond to achieve their goals with AI, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

As an example of how AI is changing the approach to work, this entire press release was written by AI - including the quotes of Kemmer (with his edits and approval, of course).

About Magic:

Magic is a Silicon Valley-based company that provides a range of services to support the growth and success of AI companies. From data labeling and annotation to model evaluation and analysis, we have the expertise and technology to help businesses of all sizes succeed with AI. For more information, visit https://getmagic.com/hitl/ or contact us at growth@getmagic.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humans-are-powering-the-new-ai-revolution-301715870.html

SOURCE Magic Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Was the Apple of Investors' Eyes Today

    Buoyed by good U.S. jobs data on Friday, investors were in a bullish mood and willing to consider buying beaten-down tech stocks. This helped push the price of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares up by 4%, as did a pair of fresh analyst takes on the company. Before market open Friday morning, Morgan Stanley prognosticator Erik Woodring reiterated his overweight (buy) recommendation on Apple.

  • Wells Fargo VP Fired After Mid-Flight Urination Incident

    The bank was called out for several of its major moves last year, including closing the accounts of adult performers with no explanation, being called out by a group of senators led by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) for allegedly racist hiring practices, and excessive cases of rampant fraud via its Zelle app. The cause was banking violations that impacted 16 million consumer accounts, including repeatedly misapplying loan payments, getting fees and interest wrong, and charging surprise overdraft fees. Wells Fargo India Vice President Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from JFK to New Delhi on November 26 when he got out of his seat, walked up to another passenger, and proceeded to urinate on her.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • IBM Loses Top Patent Spot After Decades as Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. dropped from the top spot for US patents in 2022, the first time in decades Big Blue hasn’t claimed the most in a year, signaling a strategy shift at the longtime intellectual property leader.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These D

  • Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These 2 Stocks Can Help

    At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple to build even more at Austin campus

    The Mac and iPhone maker will pour at least another $100 million into its new Austin campus, a filing shows. It's welcome news for a city — and real estate sector — that has been put at risk by big tech employers lately as recession fears loom and the work-from-home model prevails. Facebook is slimming down in Austin, backing out of space it was to take in Austin's next tallest skyscraper, while news of coming layoffs at Amazon.com Inc. and Google Inc. have many real estate pros on pins and need

  • ‘I can no longer be an executive at a high level’: Workers with disabilities, including long COVID, are finding their place as companies become more flexible

    Dana Pollard started a new job at the end of 2022, after spending three years recovering from a 2019 stroke. After months of physical and speech therapy, and with the help of medication, Pollard’s condition stabilized. Before the stroke, Pollard managed about 6,000 employees as a director of canvassing.

  • Markets continue to positively react to the December jobs report data

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss the positive market reaction to the December jobs report.

  • Lula Team Wants to Halt Petrobras Sale of Natural Gas Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras should abandon planned divestments in refining and natural gas and expand in those areas instead, according to a detailed report from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s transition team.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark The

  • Baxter to Break Up Businesses, Joining Health-Care Trend

    (Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. shares swooned after the company announced a plan to split off its biggest unit, kidney care, and its operating chief resigned.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 an

  • Deere Jumps Into Electric Excavators in Tech Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of farm equipment, launched a new electric excavator amid rising demand to reduce emissions in heavy industry.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Se

  • Mixed emotions as McDonald's leaves Kazakhstan

    ALMATY (Reuters) -Workers removed the branding from McDonald's outlets in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty on Friday after the fast food giant's local business appeared to fall victim to collateral damage from the Russia-Ukraine war. "I doubt any other company will be able to compete with McDonald's in Kazakhstan at the moment as no other fast food chain can replicate the menu that McDonald's had for the same price." Chains such KFC, Burger King, and Hardee's have restaurants in Kazakhstan and Popeyes said last month it would open dozens of restaurants in the former Soviet republic in partnership with local firm Centras Group.

  • 4 Strategies to Limit RMDs

    Saving for retirement is hard. It takes discipline, intelligence and likely a little bit of luck. You have to put money into your retirement fund consistently, make smart investment choices and hope that none of them end up going sideways. … Continue reading → The post 4 Strategies to Limit RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify Just Threw a Big Lifeline to Meta Platforms and Alphabet

    In early 2021, Apple turned the digital advertising world on its head. This put a multibillion-dollar dent in the online advertising last year, disrupting companies including Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which rely exclusively on targeted ads for the lion's share of their revenue.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to decades of incredible, market-crushing success and earned a reputation as one of history's best investors. The Oracle of Omaha's value-oriented approach has been central to Berkshire's world-beating performance through the years, and his commitment to backing sturdy businesses worth supporting long-term has helped the conglomerate build upon previous victories. With that in mind, read on to see why two of the most unusual stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio stand out as great buys right now.

  • How Many Roth Conversions Per Year Does the IRS Allow?

    A Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can offer tax benefits in the form of tax-free withdrawals in retirement. If you have a traditional IRA or 401(k), you can use a Roth conversion to change the tax status of your retirement … Continue reading → The post How Many Roth Conversions Can You Make Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco layoffs begin with hundreds of job cuts in California and more expected

    Cisco Systems Inc. has begun previously announced layoffs, cutting nearly 700 jobs in Silicon Valley last month, according to filings with the state of California this week.