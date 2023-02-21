U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Humber River Hospital Implements Novari Surgical Wait List Management System

·3 min read

KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Novari Health is pleased to announce it has completed another successful implementation of its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

Humber River Hospital Site Photo (CNW Group/Novari Health Inc.)

The Novari ATC™ software is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to Humber River Hospital and all surgical offices. The system provides surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The technology enhances the ability for collaboration and management of all patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a state-of-the-art wait list management system complements these efforts for all patients.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at hospitals and regional health authorities in Canada and Australia. The Novari access to care platform helps improve access to care, wait times, and drive efficiencies for patients accessing a wide variety of health care services including surgery, mental health & addictions, diabetes, cardiac, medical imaging, etc.

"The department of surgery at Humber River Hospital looks forward to partnering with Novari ATC to provide our patients with up-to-date wait time information to help inform their selection for surgical services; our surgical offices with the tools to organize and prioritize their patients; and the hospital facility to plan, organize and operationalize the delivery of care in a safe and efficient manner. We look forward to future collaborations as we further integrate these software solutions across all platforms for a seamless surgical patient journey from initial clinical encounter to final healthy, restorative visit."  - Dr. Stephen Halman, BASc MD MSc FRCSC, Chief, Department of Surgery | Humber River Hospital, Clinical Associate Professor | Queen's University, Adjunct Associate Professor | University of Toronto)

"Humber River Hospital's launch of Novari through the central wait list management funding supports our philosophy of digitizing the patient journey for improving access to care, while establishing efficiencies for the care team to create a seamless patient record and now better management of our procedural services wait lists. We are grateful for the support provided to us by Ontario Health and Novari in launching this solution."  - Jhanvi Solanki, Vice President, Clinical Programs | Humber River Hospital

"Humber River Hospital is recognized as a digital health leader. This surgical wait list management system builds on the hospital's use of Novari's medical imaging wait list and requisition management technology already in use at HRH."  - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health)

About Humber River Hospital
Humber River Hospital is one of Canada's largest regional acute care hospitals, serving a catchment area of more than 850,000 people in the northwest GTA. Five years since opening our doors as North America's first fully digital hospital and we remain unwavering in our belief that we can change the hospital where we work, the community where we live, and the world of healthcare beyond our borders. Equity Inclusivity and active participation in the North West Toronto Ontario Health Team are key initiatives that are important to our Team.

At Humber River Hospital, we use a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild elements of care. We make technology work for staff and physicians; giving them more time to spend with patients, to eliminate inefficiencies, and to reduce the chance of errors.

We are formally affiliated with both the University of Toronto and Queen's University and committed to becoming a community academic hospital. Clinical Excellence, Optimizing Care Through Technology and Community Connection frame our Research Strategy.

The hospital is home to Ontario's first Centre of Excellence for laparoscopic bariatric surgery; Canada's first home nocturnal dialysis program and a major cancer program.

The new, fully digital hospital project provides, both in-patient and out-patient care, including cancer, cardiac and critical care, emergency services, dialysis, bariatric surgical services, women's and children services, diabetes, and mental health programs.

About Novari Health
Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari is one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure's global network of data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

SOURCE Novari Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c5427.html

