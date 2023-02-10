U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,086.37
    +4.87 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,768.61
    +68.73 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,751.51
    -38.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.95
    -0.39 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.27 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.30
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7020
    +0.0190 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1200
    -0.3180 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,861.81
    -798.82 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.46
    +0.83 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.36
    -40.79 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

HUMBL Launches Mobile Wallet with Digital Assets, Search Engine and Social Media Functionality In One Application

HUMBL, Inc.
·3 min read
HUMBL, Inc.
HUMBL, Inc.

San Diego, California, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that HUMBL® has delivered the first mobile wallet to offer digital assets, a search engine and verified social media profiles in one application. The HUMBL Wallet is now approved and available on the Apple App Store in over 140 countries.

The company is building the HUMBL Wallet as a “Super App” that will enable customers to perform a variety of financial technology, search engine, social media and mobile payments functions within one application and will continue to add features to the digital wallet that fit customer needs.

The HUMBL Wallet currently delivers consumers the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets; a search engine that provides traditional web, news, images and videos; as well as blockchain-based search for verified NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, BLOCKS and more. Further, HUMBL offers one of the first social media platforms in the world with independently verified user profiles and brands.

“The HUMBL Wallet allows global customers to quickly search, verify and transact with each other in new ways in the digital economy,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “As consumers move from Web 2 onto Web 3 via HUMBL, we believe that digital wallets, as well as verified people and products, will start to become a fundamental expectation of future customers.”

“Fake profiles, ratings, reviews and merchandise are multi-billion dollar market problems in Web 2, as are fake bot accounts and ad click fraud,” continued Foote. “The HUMBL platform is being built to help solve for those issues on web3, using blockchain and other new technology solutions, such as KYC / KYB profile verification and decentralized blockchain registries for faster payments, goods and services authentication.”

The HUMBL Wallet will move next on the product roadmap to accepting SMB / merchant payments. The HUMBL Wallet and HUMBL Social are currently also available on the Google Play Store as separate applications and will be merged together soon as well for Android device users.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Social, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Marketplace, and HUMBL Authentics. The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services (HBS) for private and public sector clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact
HUMBL, Inc.
PR@HUMBL.com


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase ‘Concerned’ That SEC Wants to Shut Down All Crypto Staking: Chief Lawyer

    Thursday, the agency said a Kraken product that helped investors lock up their tokens in exchange for yield amounted to the sale of unregistered securities.

  • This Texas gas station is hiring — and many of the openings earn up to $225K per year (with great benefits, plenty of paid vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Older workers are fooling themselves when it comes to work, money and caregiving

    Denial runs deep when it comes to money and retirement. Older adults are working longer, but at first blush they contend they are working because they want to. The study asked so-called employment extenders about their key reasons for working past traditional retirement ages.

  • A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad

    It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • GE’s Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • Some Bad News: Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for home-grown options

    Microsoft-backed OpenAI has kept its hit ChatGPT app off-limits to users in China but the app is attracting huge interest in the country, with firms rushing to integrate the technology into their products and launch rival solutions. At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT programme, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer code, are relatively accessible in China and increasingly being incorporated into Chinese consumer technology applications from social networks to online shopping. The tool's surging popularity is rapidly raising awareness in China about how advanced U.S. AI is and, according to analysts, just how far behind tech firms in the world's second-largest economy are as they scramble to catch up.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was P

  • Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market

    Restaurants, hotels and hospitals are finally staffing up, more than making up for losses in tech and other sectors. “Knock on wood, things are running like they were before the pandemic,” said one restaurant executive.

  • Unity Software Shares Pop After Supersonic Updates Platform For Mobile Game Developers

    Unity Software Inc's (NYSE: U) mobile game publishing solution Supersonic deepened its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, and a multi-platform marketability tool. The update builds on Supersonic's white box approach to publishing, giving hyper-casual game developers increased access to data, insights, and knowledge to help them make better decisions. The critical tools included in the update are Level Analytics, Crash Center, a Mar

  • Google vs. Microsoft in AI race

    Google and Microsoft have announced new artificial intelligence (AI) applications this week as both technology companies spearhead innovations for search engines and the digital user experience.

  • Nintendo’s Zelda Price Hike Opens Door for More Expensive Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s upcoming Zelda sequel will be pricier than the company’s other Switch games, clearing the way for more game makers to also lift their prices.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS Makes Case That Chinese Ba

  • Advent, CVC Are Among Suitors for €3 Billion Viatris OTC Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International’s Zentiva generics business and Bain Capital-backed drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG are suitors considering bids for for Viatris Inc.’s European consumer-health assets, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody