HUMBL Secures Additional Financing Round and Reduces Debt Through the Exchange of Notes for Stock

San Diego, CA, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) announced today that it has reduced its debt balance by exchanging promissory notes for common stock.



On March 28, 2022, HUMBL entered into exchange agreements with various noteholders. Pursuant to such agreements, HUMBL exchanged promissory notes representing $3,176,804.61 in outstanding debt obligations for 37,374,172 shares of common stock.

In addition to the note exchange, on March 30, 2022, HUMBL received a $1,500,000 investment from Sartorii, LLC. In exchange for the investment, HUMBL issued a promissory note to Sartorii in the original principal amount of $1,500,000. The note bears interest at 4% per year and is due 36 months from the issuance date. Satorii has the right to accelerate the note and increase the rate of interest to 8% upon the occurrence of an event of default. The company currently sits at an updated cash position of $5,000,000 as a result.

“HUMBL is grateful for the confidence that our early investors continue to show in the company,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We are also highly cognizant of our debt load at the company and will continually look for ways to reduce that in the future.”

HUMBL is a Web 3, blockchain platform with both consumer and commercial divisions.

