U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,319.94
    +22.44 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,633.53
    +131.02 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,522.38
    +18.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,329.36
    +18.81 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.96
    +1.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0370 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5100
    +0.4270 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,296.08
    -1,570.31 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    823.14
    -21.53 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.16
    +87.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     

Humble Bundle moves forward with charitable donation caps on purchases

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

In mid-July, Humble Bundle will move forward with its previous decision to cap charitable donations. Back in April, the company announced a plan to introduce a new storefront that was set to do away with its signature sliders and limit how much of their purchase customers could direct to charity. Following vocal backlash from its community, Humble Bundle said it would take time to re-evaluate that plan.

As of today, the company plans to move forward with a version of its storefront that affords consumers some amount of choice over where their money goes, but still takes away the option to donate everything they spend on charity. “While splits on each bundle will vary, on average there will be a minimum amount for Humble Bundle between 15 to 30 percent,” the company said in a blog post spotted by Kotaku. “Sliders will clearly indicate any minimums to customers and the flexibility to adjust donations will be available in every purchase of a bundle.”

Humble Bundle says its latest decision reflects shifts in the “PC storefront landscape,” adding “the change to sliders lets us continue to invest in more exciting content so we can keep growing the Humble community which will ultimately drive more donations for charitable causes.” Media conglomerate IGN acquired Humble Bundle in 2017 for an undisclosed amount. In 2019, co-founders Jeff Rosen and John Graham left the company.

As with its initial announcement, the reaction to today’s news hasn’t been positive. “Yeah, the multi-billion dollar company needs the money more than my local animal shelter,” said one Twitter user, referencing the estimated $1.9 billion net worth of IGN and Humble Bundle parent company Ziff Davis.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Climbing Today

    Rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases might have investors anticipating strong demand for the company's 15-minute test.

  • Why NIO Stock Climbed and Then Fell on Thursday

    Investors apparently aren't sure what to think about NIO's (NYSE: NIO) June deliveries update. Day-to-day volatility aside, there is nothing in the report to indicate NIO is not moving in the right direction.

  • Here's Why Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Losing Ground Today

    Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are getting beaten down today after the company released disappointing news regarding its lead candidate, Mino-Lok. Throughout most of June, Citius Pharmaceuticals stock climbed in anticipation of the third planned interim analysis of a phase 3 trial with Mino-Lok. This is an antibiotic lock solution that could be used to salvage central line catheters that become infected.

  • My husband lives in my $650K home. He complains about paying me $2,000 a month in ‘rent’ — and wants to use that money to trade stocks

    ‘He says he doesn’t want to pay rent, as he is not getting anything in return and the money is wasted. He thinks I am making money from him.’

  • I’m a 55-year-old single mom adopting a teenager. I have $550,000 in my retirement account, make $295,000 a year but would like to retire early. Can I?

    You might want to hold off on that, said Kristian Finfrock, founder and financial adviser at Retirement Income Strategies. “Although I don’t want her to deplete her savings, I prefer it over the retirement account loan, which has far-reaching consequences in my opinion.” You didn’t specify what type of retirement account you have at work, but if it’s a 401(k), there are a few rules you should know.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • Micron down after hours following earnings

    Chipmaker Micron Technology reported earnings after the bell. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks it down.

  • Why DTE Energy Stock Fell Dramatically Today -- or Did It?

    The stock of diversified utility DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) fell as much as 17% in trading today. Here's what you need to understand to make sense of DTE Energy's price action today. First things first: DTE Energy is a holding company that owns a number of different assets.

  • Nio’s strong Q2 sales, Xpeng raises $1.8 billion, ViacomCBS C-suite changes

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Nio Inc. reporting strong second-quarter deliveries, Xpeng raising $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong listing, and ViacomCBS gaining a boost in shares as the company makes an international push.

  • Virgin Galactic Vs. Blue Origin Rivalry Finds New Ways To Escalate

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic have seen their rivalry turn into an all-out battle of billionaire egos.

  • Why Core Labs, Centennial Resource Development, and Transocean Popped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) rose as much as 5% in early trading on July 1. Following close behind was Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), which rose roughly the same amount. Transocean (NYSE: RIG), meanwhile, jumped a heady 12% shortly after the open.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to DiDi (NYSE: DIDI)’s Early Investor Billionaire Zhang Lei

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Zhang Lei, who was an early investor in DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE: DIDI). If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang Lei’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best […]

  • How Much Of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Do Insiders Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) were sliding 15.1% lower as of 11:05 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company announced final results from its phase 2 study evaluating a combination of its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy with sorafenib in treating advanced liver cancer. Based on the sell-off of the biotech stock today, you might think that Novocure reported horrible results from its phase 2 study.

  • Tesla to Report Q2 Deliveries: What to Expect

    Analysts are expecting triple-digit year-over-year growth from the electric car maker. But is this realistic?

  • 3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in July

    Oft-delayed flicks hit the silver screen, and Disney's theme parks want you to reach for the sky.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Two of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit an all-time high last week, and U.S. vaccination rates continue to head higher, signaling that an end to the pandemic, at least within the borders of the U.S., may be in sight. As we head into July, the following three top stocks stand out as particularly attractive, and they have a genuine shot at making investors richer this month, and well beyond. To begin with, leading telehealth services provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) looks like a bargain for growth seekers after losing nearly half of its value since mid-February.

  • Krispy Kreme prices IPO at $17 a share, well below range

    Krispy Kreme Inc. priced its initial public offering at $17 a share late Wednesday, raising about $500 million.

  • Stock-Split Watch: Is Target Next?

    Yogi Berra once said, "You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six." Investors seem to love stock splits, even though splits don't change any meaningful aspect of their holdings. Several high-profile companies recently have announced stock splits, including a 10-for-1 split from The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and an upcoming 4-for-1 split by NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Is NVIDIA Headed to $900? 3 Things to Know

    Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have climbed by 31% since the semiconductor company unveiled its newest data center chips at its investor day on April 12. The analysts covering NVIDIA for Bank of America and Raymond James have both set a $900 price target on the stock,  citing the company's momentum in the data center segment. What's more, NVIDIA recently received good news on its efforts to get its $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank Group's (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SOBK.Y) Arm Holdings approved in the U.K., with three major Arm customers giving the deal a thumbs-up.