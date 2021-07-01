Humble Bundle moves forward with charitable donation caps on purchases

In mid-July, Humble Bundle will move forward with its previous decision to cap charitable donations. Back in April, the company announced a plan to introduce a new storefront that was set to do away with its signature sliders and limit how much of their purchase customers could direct to charity. Following vocal backlash from its community, Humble Bundle said it would take time to re-evaluate that plan.

We’ve outlined some upcoming changes to how sliders work when you purchase a bundle that we believe helps Humble continue our mission and support charities. Check out more info here: https://t.co/fFsrfooG8x — Humble Bundle (@humble) July 1, 2021

As of today, the company plans to move forward with a version of its storefront that affords consumers some amount of choice over where their money goes, but still takes away the option to donate everything they spend on charity. “While splits on each bundle will vary, on average there will be a minimum amount for Humble Bundle between 15 to 30 percent,” the company said in a blog post spotted by Kotaku . “Sliders will clearly indicate any minimums to customers and the flexibility to adjust donations will be available in every purchase of a bundle.”

Humble Bundle says its latest decision reflects shifts in the “PC storefront landscape,” adding “the change to sliders lets us continue to invest in more exciting content so we can keep growing the Humble community which will ultimately drive more donations for charitable causes.” Media conglomerate IGN acquired Humble Bundle in 2017 for an undisclosed amount. In 2019, co-founders Jeff Rosen and John Graham left the company.

As with its initial announcement, the reaction to today’s news hasn’t been positive. “Yeah, the multi-billion dollar company needs the money more than my local animal shelter,” said one Twitter user, referencing the estimated $1.9 billion net worth of IGN and Humble Bundle parent company Ziff Davis.